Lady Gaga doesn’t have to pay a penny to the woman who was an accomplice in the stealing of her French bulldogs back in 2021.

Gaga’s beloved pups, Koji and Gustav, were stolen from her dog walker at gunpoint, and she offered a $500,000 reward at the time to help get them back.

The musician was previously hit with a lawsuit after not handing Jennifer McBride the cash. However, TMZ has now obtained legal documents stating a judge has tossed the lawsuit.

The judge said McBride had been convicted in connection with the crime, stating that allowing McBride to go ahead with the lawsuit “would allow her to benefit from her admitted wrongdoing.”

The judge added that McBride would have 20 days to amend the complaint.

It was reported back in December that James Howard Jackson, one of three men and two accomplices who participated in the violent robbery and its aftermath, pleaded no contest to one count of attempted murder. He took a plea deal and was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

Jackson and two others drove around Hollywood, the city of West Hollywood and the San Fernando Valley on Feb. 24, 2021 “looking for French bulldogs,” prosecutors previously said.

They came across Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, with the musician’s three pups.

Jackson shot Fischer during the robbery near the famed Sunset Boulevard, during which two of the dogs were taken. Thankfully, he survived his injuries.