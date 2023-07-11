Naomi Osaka is a new mom! The 25-year-old tennis pro has welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with 25-year-old rapper Cordae, according to multiplereports.

The baby news comes three months after Osaka shared pics of herself in Japan, with her baby bump on full display.

The athlete, who began dating Cordae in 2019, first broke the news of her pregnancy in January by sharing a photo of her sonogram as well as a lengthy message to her fans.

“The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that its the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun,” Osaka wrote. “These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to.”

“I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure,” she continued. “I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom’ haha.”

Osaka noted that “2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me,” before announcing that she plans to return to tennis at the Australian Open in January 2024.

“Love you all infinitely,” she added. “… I don’t think there’s a perfectly correct path to take in life but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions you’ll find your way eventually.”

