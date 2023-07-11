Emily Blunt is taking some family time.

Appearing on the new episode of iHeartRadio’s “Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi”, the “Oppenheimer” star reveals that she is taking a year off from acting.

“This year, I’m not working,” she said. “I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is nine, so we’re in the last year of single digits.”

Blunt continued, “I just feel [like] there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they’re little. And it’s, ‘Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?’ And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones.”

Blunt also shared how she and her husband, John Krasinski, with whom she shares two children, like to spend their quality time.

“It’s usually the morning. We [rescued] a puppy who’s absolutely beautiful… I wasn’t wanting to get a dog, but the kids were pushing for it and John was up for it,” she said. “I don’t mind getting up early with this puppy because it means that John and I can kind of talk in the morning and catch up and really talk before the kids are up and everything… I love watching things like ‘The Voice,’ I mean, we love ‘The Voice.’”