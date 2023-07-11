Renowned chef and season 10 winner Kristen Kish has been named the new host of Bravo’s “Top Chef”.

The award-winning chef, author and entrepreneur will join head judge, Tom Colicchio, and perennial judge, Gail Simmons, at the judges’ table for Season 21 as the culinary competition heads to Wisconsin.

Padma Lakshmi formerly served as host for the last 19 seasons.

In the upcoming season — set to premiere in 2024 — a “new batch of talented chefs from across the country battle it out for the coveted title in the energetic and unique culinary scenes in Milwaukee and Madison,” as per the synopsis. “With a backdrop of picturesque landscapes, acres of farmland, miles of shoreline and vibrant urban communities, the cheftestants will explore the fresh flavours and local bounty of this rising culinary destination.”

“‘Top Chef’ is where I started my journey – first as a competing chef, then a guest judge and now as host I have the honour of helping to continue to build this brand,” Kish said via a press release. “I’m thrilled to sit alongside Gail and Tom as we get to know new incredible chefs and see what they cook up. It feels like coming home.”

Kish shared what she’s most excited for in a video posted to “Top Chef”‘s Instagram page.

Ryan Flynn, Senior Vice President, Current Production, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming shared that Kish “represents everything that makes ‘Top Chef’ incredibly special.

“She’s an acclaimed chef and her experience as a cheftestant, winner and judge, alongside her culinary curiosity, makes Kristen the perfect host for the next chapter of ‘Top Chef’ as we take on a new region of the country we haven’t explored,” he said in a statement.

Both Colicchio and Simmons took to social media to share their excitement over Kish joining them at the “Top Chef” judges table, with Colicchio sharing that the “excellent” chef “knows what it takes to win” and Simmons adding that she’s “psyched beyond words.”

Wisconsin Governor, Tony Evers, teased what viewers can expect from the state, known for their “rich food culture, talented chefs and exceptional local ingredients,” which will “help inspire the participants [and] captivate viewers.”

After winning “Top Chef” season 1o, Kish — who was born in South Korea and adopted into a family in Kentwood, Michigan — went on to release her first cook book Kristen Kish Cooking: Recipes and Techniques in 2017 and, in 2018, she partnered with LINE Hotels to launch her first restaurant, Arlo Grey in Austin, Texas. The TV personality is also the co-star of “Fast Foodies”, a co-host of “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend” and the host and producer of Apple TV’s “Restaurants at the End of the World”, which premiered earlier this year.