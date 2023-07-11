“One Tree Hill” star Bethany Joy Lenz has just dropped a shocking revelation will likely leave her fans shook.

Lenz, who played Haley James Scott on the series, dropped the bombshell during the latest edition of the “Drama Queens” podcast, which she co-hosts alongside former co-stars Hilarie Burton Morgan and Sophia Bush.

“I was in a cult for 10 years,” Lenz revealed, explaining that she’d been writing a book about her experience.

“That would be a really valuable experience to write about, and the recovery — 10 years of recovery after that,” she said. “So there’s a lot to tell.”

During the conversation, Lenz didn’t divulge which cult she’d been trapped in, but did acknowledge feeling “the pressure of getting it right and everything having to be exactly real and all the people that are involved.”

She also explained why she couldn’t offer more information at the moment. “Also, I don’t know how much I can say because there are still people and legal things in place that make it more complicated for the timing of that. But I do write. I write all the time,” she said.