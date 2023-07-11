Apple TV+ has unveiled a series of first-look photos of “The Changeling”, the streamer’s upcoming eight-episode drama series.

Described as “a fairytale for grown-ups,” the series is based on Victor LaValle’s acclaimed 2017 novel of the same name, “The Changeling” stars LaKeith Stanfield, whose credits include “Atlanta”, “Judas and the Black Messiah”, “Sorry To Bother You” and “The Book Of Clarence”.

“A horror story, a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed,” is how the Apple TV+ synopsis described the series, which is written and adapted by showrunner/executive producer Kelly Marcel (“Cruella”, “Venom”, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”).

In addition to Stanfield, the series also stars Clark Backo, Adina Porter, Samuel T. Herring, Alexis Louder, Jared Abrahamson, and special guest star Malcolm Barrett.

“The Changeling” premieres on Sept. 8, with three episodes dropping, followed by one episode weekly through Oct. 13.