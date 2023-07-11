Jamie Lee Curtis is sharing a behind-the-scenes look at her character Madame Leota’s “gorgeous” costumes in the upcoming Disney film “Haunted Mansion”.

On Tuesday, the 64-year-old actress shared photos of herself dressed in the bedazzled embroidered luxe costumes on Instagram, complimenting Academy Award-nominated costume designer, Jeffrey Kurland, for not only his beautiful designs, but for also making Curtis appear slim.

“I have never worn such gorgeous costumes as I do in @hauntedmansion,” she wrote in the caption. “They were created by Jeffrey Kurland under the direction of [filmmaker/ producer] @justin_simien and were made by dressmakers, milliners, cobblers, seamstresses and so many others.

“Intricate and bespoke and he and his team got me back my waistline for a few days,” Curtis joked, before concluding: “Honoured to wear his designs. They give the movie such a gorgeous tapestry of colour and fabric. Thank you, Jeffrey!”

“Haunted Mansion” — based on the classic Disneyland theme park ride — is about “a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters.”

The upcoming fantasy/comedy has a star-studded cast including Jared Leto, LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, Ryan Gosling, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Winona Ryder and Dan Levy.

“Haunted Mansion” hits theatres July 28.