Calling all makeup gurus and casual enthusiasts, it’s officially Amazon Prime Day up until July 12.

Flutter those lashes and smack on a new coat of lip gloss because we’ve compiled an eye-catching list of Amazon Prime’s discounted beauty products to serve you beauty on a budget.

Despite the desire to hit up makeup retailers, Amazon is highlighting some major deals on some big players in the cosmetic world, so let’s check them out below.

L’Oréal Paris 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum

L’Oréal is known for delivering high-end results. With the dry summer heat, skin hydration is essential. Plump up and smoothen your skin with this fantastic acid serum to avoid heaving in the heat.

Saving you $14, this $43 treatment will give your skin some extra love.

Blue Pro-Retinol Multi-Correct Cream

Your skin will certainly thank you for this anti-aging treatment that aims to resurface fine lines, wrinkles and skin textures so you’ll be glowing with confidence in the summer sun.

Snag this steal at $82, 16% off the regular price.

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask

The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is for those of you thirsting for a solution for dry lips. This award-winning lip mask, which bombshell Sydney Sweeney has recommended retails for $20, slashed 30% off.

Bioderma Atoderm Cleansing oil

The Bioderma Atoderm cleansing oil is essential for everyone’s bathroom cabinet during the heatwave season.

This skin smoother costs $15, saving you $13 from its original price of $29 on Amazon Canada.

All Natural Advice Vitamin C Serum For Face

The All Natural Advice Vitamin C Serum offers your skin an all-organic cleaning experience at a stellar price of $19, saving you $19 from its original price of $39.

BOLD UNIQ Purple Hair Mask

The BOLD UNIQ purple hair mask is here to pamper your blonde, platinum or silver tresses, exchanging brassiness and yellow tones for a revitalized glow, all for the price of $24, which is 60% off the original price tag of $54.

REDKEN Shampoo and Conditioner Set for Damaged Hair Repair

The beaming summer sun can be super damaging to dry and damaged hair, and Redken has the perfect solution for those out there looking for a healthy hair boost.

Saving you $19, shoppers can catch the Redken Shampoo and Conditioner for Damaged Hair Repair combo for $45.

L’ANGE HAIR Le Duo 360° Airflow Styler

Keeping your curls afloat can be a difficult challenge, but the L’ange Hair Le Duo 360 Styler is here to keep your date-night locks in place.

Amazon Canada has you covered with a 30% off deal, making this beauty must-have a price of $84.

L’Oreal Paris Super Slim Liquid Eyeliner

L’Oreal Paris Super Slim Liquid Eyeliner will help you draw a killer cat eye sharp enough to impress Taylor Swift.

Retailing at $8, you’ll save $4.60 on this classic cosmetic.

Maybelline New York Super Stay Matte Ink Lip Color

This stunning light-maroon lip colour, sure to make all your matte dreams come true, is retailing for a slick $7.64, saving you $6.

Maybelline New York Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Sky High Mascara

There’s nothing more timeless than thick and voluminous lashes. The Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Washable Sky High Mascara will keep your blinkers perfectly full and fluttery for a deal price of $10 on Amazon Canada.