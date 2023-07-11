Click to share this via email

The trailer for Netflix’s new limited series “Painkiller” has arrived.

Inspired by real events based on America’s opioid crisis, the look-ahead clip sees an investigator with the US attorney’s office (Uzo Aduba) look into “how something so legally prescribed could be killing so many people.”

Uzo Aduba as Edie in episode 102 of “Painkiller”. — Photo: Keri Anderson/Netflix

The official synopsis reads: “A fictionalized retelling of events, ‘Painkiller’ is a scripted limited series that explores some of the origins and aftermath of the opioid crisis in America, highlighting the stories of the perpetrators, victims, and truth-seekers whose lives are forever altered by the invention of OxyContin.”

Taylor Kitsch as Glen Kryger, Carolina Bartczak as Lily Kryger in episode 101 of “Painkiller”. — Photo: Keri Anderson/Netflix

West Duchovny as Shannon Shaeffer in episode 105 of “Painkiller”. — Photo: Keri Anderson/Netflix

“An examination of crime, accountability, and the systems that have repeatedly failed hundreds of thousands of Americans, ‘Painkiller’ is based on the book Pain Killer by Barry Meier and the [2017] New Yorker Magazine article ‘The Family That Built an Empire of Pain’ by Patrick Radden Keefe,” the synopsis continues.

Uzo Aduba as Edie, Matthew Broderick as Richard Sackler in episode 105 of “Painkiller”. — Photo: Keri Anderson/Netflix

Dina Shihabi as Britt Hufford in episode 104 of “Painkiller”. — Photo: Keri Anderson/Netflix

Taylor Kitsch as Glen Kryger, Carolina Bartczak as Lily Kryger in episode 102 of “Painkiller”. — Photo: Keri Anderson/Netflix

“All of human behaviour is essentially comprised of two things — run from pain, run toward pleasure,” Matthew Broderick’s character Richard Sackler says in the trailer.

Matthew Broderick as Richard Sackler in episode 105 of “Painkiller”. — Photo: Keri Anderson/Netflix

Taylor Kitsch as Glen Kryger in episode 105 of “Painkiller”. — Photo: Keri Anderson/Netflix

Jamaal Grant as Shawn Flowers, Uzo Aduba as Edie in episode 106 of “Painkiller”. — Photo: Keri Anderson/Netflix

The crime/drama — filmed in Toronto — also stars Taylor Kitsch, Dina Shihabi, West Duchovny and John Rothman, plus guest stars Clark Gregg, Jack Mulhern, Sam Anderson, Ana Cruz Kayne, Brian Markinson, Noah Harpster, John Ales, Johnny Sneed, Tyler Ritter and Carolina Bartczak.

The upcoming series, directed by Peter Berg, is comprised of six one-hour long episodes.

“Painkiller” premieres August 10 on Netflix.