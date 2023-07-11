Four of the world’s most iconic supermodels will be seen like never before in an upcoming “event documentary” from Apple TV+.

On Tuesday, the streamer announced the premiere date for “The Super Models,” a four-part docuseries directed by Academy Award winner Roger Ross Williams and Larissa Bills.

“The Super Models” shines the spotlight on the remarkable careers of Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington.

The filmmakers were given unprecedented access to the women, with the series taking viewers behind the camera and beyond the catwalk, revealing how these four models dominated the elite world of modelling while forging a powerful bond that singlehandedly shifted the power dynamic of an entire industry.

“’The Super Models’ travels back to the 1980s, when four women from different corners of the world united in New York,” reads the series’ synopsis.

“Already forces in their own right, the gravitas they achieved by coming together transcended the industry itself,” the synopsis continued. “Their prestige was so extraordinary that it enabled the four to supersede the brands they showcased, making the names Naomi, Cindy, Linda and Christy as prominent as the designers who styled them. Today, the four supermodels remain on the frontlines of culture through activism, philanthropy and business prowess. As the fashion industry continues to redefine itself – and women’s roles within it — this is the ultimate story of power and how four women came together to claim it, paving the way for those to follow.”

“The Super Models” premieres Sept. 20.