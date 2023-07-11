“The Real Housewives of New York City” alum, Kelly Bensimon, and financier, Scott Litner, are engaged after one year of dating.

Litner asked the reality star to marry him over the Fourth of July weekend in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, a childhood destination that holds significant meaning to Bensimon.

Bensimon’s rep confirmed the happy news to E! News on Monday.

“I never thought that I could be so happy at this stage in my life, this is truly a new beginning,” Bensimon, 55, told the outlet. “We have a romance that people write novels about.”

The Bravolebrity added that she “was so moved that he brought me to a special place from my childhood to propose.”

While on a romantic boat ride, Litner, 54, popped the question with a custom emerald-cut, five-carat diamond ring from NYC jeweller, Material Good, as per E! News.

In a separate statement, the real estate broker told ET: “Scott is my missing piece. It’s so nice to be with someone that my friends and family all adore.”

On Tuesday, Bensimon took to Instagram Stories to share a video update “about what’s going on in my life right now.

“As you guys know,” she said, pausing to lift her left hand to show off the diamond sparkler, “I got engaged.

“I am so so excited,” she continued. “I’ve waited so long to find the right [person]. So excited to get to be engaged and to get married.”

Photo: Instagram/ @KellyBensimon

Before her relationship with Litner, Bensimon was married to photographer Gilles Bensimon from 1997 to 2006. The exes share two daughters — Sea, 25, and Teddy, 23.

Bensimon and Litner have been in a relationship for a year and have kept their romance mostly private. After popping the question, Litner escorted Bensimon to the premiere event for “Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake”, which was held on July 9 at NYC’s Ascent Lounge.

The Bravo event saw appearances from fellow “RHONY” alums Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Dorinda Medley.

Bensimon will also return to the “Real Housewives” franchise with her upcoming appearance on “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy”.

The ladies filmed in St. Barts at the same home as the “Real Housewives of New York City” season 5 cast trip, noticeably without Jill Zarin and Bethenny Frankel. A premiere date will be announced at a later time.

