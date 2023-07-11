Happy Amazon Prime Day!

These tech deals for Apple products are sure to bring the heat this summer.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)

Apple AirPods — Photo: Amazon

With Olivia Rodrigo and Drake dropping new music this summer, you must ensure you listen to those bangers in the highest quality possible. Prime members can cop a pair of Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) at a 17% off price of $199.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Shoppers can catch the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) too at a discount of 22%, making them $139.

Apple 2020 MacBook Pro

It’s never too late to hop on the MacBook train. The sleek and powerful 2020 MacBook Pro is perfect for those late nights when you want to take a break from the real world, or you just need to get some extra work done.

At a price chop of 26%, the 2020 MacBook Pro is going for $1,257.

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

If you’re more of a tablet kinda person, the Apple iPad (9th Generation) is sure to hit the spot. This powerhouse tablet will bring your favourite movies, video games, reality shows or work projects to life.

At a 16% price cut, this iconic device retails for $379.