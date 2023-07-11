A judge has issued a temporary ruling determining how much Kevin Costner must pay in child support to his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, amid their increasingly contentious divorce.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the ruling orders Costner to pay $129,755 to his ex toward their three children; as the outlet notes, the ruling is still tentative, although it’s rare to see a decision such as this change substantially.

The figure may appear high, but it’s something of a win for Costner, given that it’s only about half of the $248,000 that Baumgartner had been seeking.

He initially offered $51,940 per month, in addition to paying all expenses related to their kids; responding through her lawyer, she dismissed that offer as “completely inappropriate.”

As part of the ruling, each will be responsible for 50 per cent of expenses for their children’s health care, extracurricular activities and private school tuition.

In addition, Costner must foot the bill for her attorneys ($200,000) and forensic accountants ($100,000).