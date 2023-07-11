Jessica Simpson’s fame encompasses movies (“The Dukes of Hazzard”), reality TV (“Newlyweds”) and her own massively successful clothing line.

With all those various irons she’s had in the fire, it can be easy to forget that she originally launched her career as a singer.

In a recent interview with Bustle, Simpson touches on whether she ever sees herself restarting her music career.

“I’m doing this as a mother now, as a wife. I was a wife last time, but this is a very different marriage. And they’ve never seen me do this,” she said, with the “this” referring to singing onstage.

“I have my daughter taking a private plane with North West to go see Katy Perry in Vegas,” she added, referencing the eldest child of exes Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

“And inside I’m like, She was supposed to see me first. Then I’m like, This is not competitive, Jessica. Let your daughter enjoy Katy Perry,” she said.

“But there’s moments that make me want to do it — for them to see that colour of me.”