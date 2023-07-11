Tom Sandoval is responding to a cheeky question about how he makes a living, coming from no less than Adele.

At a performance last month during her Las Vegas residency, Adele talked Scandoval with members of the audience, asking the crowd, “Does anyone know anything about that ‘Vanderpump’ stuff?”

She continued by asking a question about the man in the middle of the scandal, Tom Sandoval. “What does that man do?” she queried, with a member of the audience responding, “He’s trash.”

The fan added, “He tries to sing, but he’s no Adele.”

READ MORE: Adele Has Some Questions About The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval Scandal: ‘What Does That Man Do?’

“So it’s a restaurant TV show, but he tries to sing and then cheats?” Adele continued as she attempted to expand her understanding of “Vanderpump Rules”.

“He’s on the TV show pretending to be a server. He wants to be an entertainer now,” the fan added.

“Oh, okay. Like most of L.A.,” Adele quipped. “Whenever I get served at a restaurant, somebody tries to slide me a demo.”

TMZ caught up with Sandoval and asked what he thought of Adele’s questions about him.

“I would think anybody who’s been told a certain story about me would think the exact same thing,” Sandoval said. “I can’t knock her for that.”

READ MORE: Why Tom Sandoval Isn’t Filming ‘Vanderpump Rules’ As Season 11 Begins Production

He went on to praise the British singer. “I mean she’s a very, very talented woman,” he he said. “I never went to her concerts, but I would definitely enjoy an Adele show for sure.”

Ultimately, he admitted that Adele’s reaction was understandable, given the media coverage that Scandoval has received.

“I think it’s very normal for Adele to feel whatever she feels,” he added.