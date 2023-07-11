“Superman: Legacy” is shaping up, and director James Gunn is feeling it.

Following the news that David Corenswet has been cast as the Man of Steel alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Gunn took to Instagram to share his excitement about the project.

“‘Superman: Legacy’ opens two years from today,” he wrote, accompanying a comic-book image of Superman and Lois.

“It may seem far away to many of you, but it’s close to me!” he added. “We have a lot to do between now and then. But I haven’t been more excited about a project in forever… and this cast, slowly coming together… holy cow…”

Speaking of that cast, on Tuesday, Vanity Fair reported that there have been three additions to “Superman: Legacy”.

Isabela Merced (“Dora and the Lost City of Gold”) will play Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (“X-Men: First Class”) will be Mister Terrific, a.k.a. Michael Holt, and Nathan Fillion (“The Rookie”) will portray Guy Gardner, one of the many Green Lanterns (although not necessarily any of the Green Lanterns that comic book fans would be familiar with).

Fillion, of course, is no stranger to Gunn’s films, having recently been seen in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and as TDK (a.k.a. The Detachable Kid) in “The Suicide Squad”.

In fact, Fillion’s association with Gunn goes back a lot further than that; Fillion starred in the first movie Gunn ever directed, the 2006 horror-comedy “Slither”.