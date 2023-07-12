Zayn Malik is opening up about what life was like after shooting to fame with One Direction in his first interview in six years.

The singer quit the band — also made up of Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson — in 2015, breaking fans’ hearts around the world.

After taking a step back and focusing on his daughter Khai, 2 — whom he shares with ex Gigi Hadid — Malik is speaking out about dealing with such intense fame when he was younger during a candid chat with Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

He recalled how he decided to walk away from One Direction after other members refused to sign new contracts.

Malik explained, “I knew something was happening, so I just got ahead of the curve,” according to the BBC.

“I was like, ‘I’m just going to get out of here, I think this is done.'”

He went on: “I just seen it [coming] and I completely selfishly wanted to be the first person to go and make my own record. If I’m being completely honest with you, I was like, ‘I’m going to jump the gun here.’

“I’m a passive dude, but when it comes to my music and my business, I’m serious about it and I’m competitive, so I wanted to be the first to go and do my own thing. That was the reason.”

Bbc Radio 1’S Teen Awards, Wembley Arena, London, Britain – 07 Oct 2012, One Direction – Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles (Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images)

Malik admitted things had started to get a little tough between the band members, as well.

He shared, “There was obviously underlying issues within our friendships, too. We’d got sick of each other if I’m being completely honest.”

Malik added of the group, who were formed on the U.K. “X Factor” in 2010: “We were close, you know?

“We’d done crazy things with each other that nobody else in the world will ever understand and I look back on it now in a much fonder light than I would have [when] I’d just left.

“There were great experiences, I had great times with them, but we’d just run our course.”

Malik is making his return to the charts with his new single “Love Like This”, which is set to be released on July 21.