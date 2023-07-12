The 75th Annual Emmy Awards season is officially getting under way.

On Wednesday, the Television Academy is announcing the nominations for this year’s awards show, and TV fans will be able to tune in to watch the announcements live.

“Community” star Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy Chairman Frank Scherma will announce the nominations starting at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m ET.

Viewers will be able to stream the announcements on the official Emmys site.

Yvette Nicole Brown – Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/CP Images

“It’s been another transformational year in this platinum age of television that has delivered a diverse range of extraordinary programming,” Scherma said in a statement. “We are delighted to have Yvette help us celebrate our 75th anniversary as we honour the exceptional shows, innovators, storytellers and talent whose work has entertained and connected us this season.”

The nominations for the awards come during a fraught period in Hollywood and the TV industry, with writers from the WGA entering their third month on strike and the deadline for negotiations with the actors’ union SAG-AFTRA looming at midnight on Wednesday.

The 75th Emmy Awards will air on Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.