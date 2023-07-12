Camila Mendes is very happy in love.

On Tuesday, the “Riverdale” star celebrated her one-year anniversary with her boyfriend, musician and YouTube star Rudy Mancuso.

READ MORE: Camila Mendes Appears To Confirm Romance With ‘Música’ Co-Star Rudy Mancuso: ‘Life Update’

“always in our own little world 💭 te amo so much,” she wrote, sharing a picture of the couple embracing at what looks like a pool party. “One year down, and many more to go 🤞🏽”

Mancuso gave the love right back, writing in the comments, “Amoooooooooor.”

The couple met while co-starring in the upcoming film “Música”, which Mancuso also directed and co-wrote with Dan Lagana, and which was filmed in 2022.

In November 2022, Mendes shared a “life update” post on Instagram, featuring a photo of her and Mancuso kissing in a window’s reflection.

She shared another, clearer view of them sharing a kiss in a Valentine’s Day post.

READ MORE: Camila Mendes On Relationships & Recovering From Her Eating Disorder

Speaking with E! News about her Valentine’s Day plans at the time, and maintaining their long-distance relationship, Mendes said, “Honestly, I try to fly out. Or he tries to fly out as much as possible.”

The actress is based in both Los Angeles, and Vancouver, where “Riverdale” is filmed.

“I’m flying back to Vancouver tonight,” she said of her plans for Valentine’s day. “So yeah, filming all week, but a little FaceTime date. Long-distance life.”

On the “Going Mental” podcast in January, Mendes also opened up about her relationship, but explained why she is trying to keep the details mostly private.

“I am still in the honeymoon [phase], but it’s one of those situations where I feel like I’m really trying to temper myself,” she said. “I don’t wanna speak above and beyond, but I feel like I’ve known him my whole life, and that’s something I actually have never felt before.”