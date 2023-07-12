Click to share this via email

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is still on in Canada! Day one of the event was great, but day two might be even better (and you’ve got until 12 a.m. PST to get all your shopping done). Some discounts have stayed the same, some have gotten better, and some are brand new.

And because we know Amazon Prime Day can be majorly overwhelming, we’ve done the digging for you. From home goods to tech finds to beauty essentials, we’ve found the best of the best. So, grab your coffee, settle in, and get ready to shop.

p.s. Products sell out fast on Amazon Prime Day, so you’re going to want to act fast!

Health & Fitness

Whether you’re looking for new things to add to your wellness routine, backups of old faithfuls, or some new fitness equipment, there are plenty of sales to take advantage of.

Home

If you’re in need of some new home goodies, you’re in luck. There are a ton of deep discounts on cleaning appliances, kitchen stuff, furniture, and more.

Tech

For anyone who loves deals on electronics and video games, the sale will not disappoint. You’ll find TVs, laptops, speakers, and Amazon devices for serious $$$ off today.

Fashion

There are pages upon pages of fashion deals all over Amazon Canada today. That means you can treat yourself to new shoes, workout gear, and accessories at discounted prices.

Beauty

If you’re running low on mascara, shampoo, or any of your other essentials, now’s the time to stock up. You’ll find a bunch of your favourites from luxury and drugstore brands on sale today.

Pet Products

It’s not just time to treat yourself — give your pet a little Prime Day love and order them a few snacks, a new toy, or just a load of treats. They may not be able to say it, but they’ll be thankful for it.

Baby

From car seats to feeding essentials, you’ll also find a lineup of baby and toddler products on sale.