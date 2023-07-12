Amazon Prime Day 2023 is still on in Canada! Day one of the event was great, but day two might be even better (and you’ve got until 12 a.m. PST to get all your shopping done). Some discounts have stayed the same, some have gotten better, and some are brand new.
READ MORE: Amazon Prime Day Streaming Deals You Don’t Want To Miss
And because we know Amazon Prime Day can be majorly overwhelming, we’ve done the digging for you. From home goods to tech finds to beauty essentials, we’ve found the best of the best. So, grab your coffee, settle in, and get ready to shop.
p.s. Products sell out fast on Amazon Prime Day, so you’re going to want to act fast!
Whether you’re looking for new things to add to your wellness routine, backups of old faithfuls, or some new fitness equipment, there are plenty of sales to take advantage of.
- Up to 42% off 23andMe Health + Ancestry Kits
- Up to 35% off Fitbit Health & Fitness Trackers
- Up to 33% off Theragun Massage Guns
- Up to 48% off Peloton Bikes and Accessories
- Up to 42% off Vitamins and Supplements
- Up to 30% off Vega Protein Powders
- Up to 28% off Sports Drinks, Protein Bars, and Protein Powder
- Up to 31% off Loop Experience Earplugs
- Up to 30% off JOROTO Exercise Equipment
- 25% off a GYROCOPTERS Smart Folding Under-Desk Treadmill
If you’re in need of some new home goodies, you’re in luck. There are a ton of deep discounts on cleaning appliances, kitchen stuff, furniture, and more.
- Up to 44% off Solo Stove Fire Pits and Accessories
- Up to 42% off Philips Hue Smart Home Bundles
- Up to 45% off iRobot Roombas and Mops
- Up to 60% off Bissell Cleaning Appliances
- Up to 28% off Shark Vacuums and Mops
- Up to 21% off DeLonghi Portable Air Conditioners
- Up to 30% off Conair Steamers
- Up to 34% off Loloi Rugs
- 36% off RENPHO Air Purifiers
- Up to 44% off California Design Den Sheets and Blankets
- Up to 37% off Ninja Appliances
- Up to 59% off Blink Home Security Accessories
- Up to 30% off YETI Coolers, Tumblers, and Colsters
- Up to 37% off Vitamix Blenders
- Up to 54% off Nespresso Machines
- Up to 36% off MEATER thermometers
For anyone who loves deals on electronics and video games, the sale will not disappoint. You’ll find TVs, laptops, speakers, and Amazon devices for serious $$$ off today.
- Up to 52% off Beats Headphones
- 20% off Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian Headphones
- Up to 49% off Sony Headphones, Speakers, and Home Theatre
- Up to 24% off Google Pixel Phone, Buds, and Watches
- Up to 40% off Soundcore Headphones
- Up to 43% off Garmin Smartwatches
- Up to 35% off Kindle E-readers
- Up to 31% off Nintendo Switch Games
- Up to 56% off Amazon Fire TV Devices
- Up to 60% off Echo Smart Speakers
- Up to 12% off 9th Gen iPads
- Up to 26% off Macbook Pros
- Up to 32% off Computer Monitors
- Up to 49% off Razer Computer Accessories
- Up to 35% off TCL TVs
- Up to 34% off Toshiba TVs
- Up to 32% off Samsung Phones, Watches, and Buds
- Up to 31% off Samsung TVs and Soundbars
- Up to 50% off JBL Headphones and Speakers
- Up to 47% off LG TVs and Soundbars
- Up to 45% off Bose Headphones and Speakers
There are pages upon pages of fashion deals all over Amazon Canada today. That means you can treat yourself to new shoes, workout gear, and accessories at discounted prices.
- Up to 46% off Lacoste Apparel and Accessories
- Up to 43% off Watches from Citizen, Bulova, Anne Klein, and more
- Up to 40% off Levi’s Clothing
- Up to 48% off Adidas Sneakers and Apparel
- Up to 43% off New Balance Sneakers and Apparel
- Up to 37% off Casio and Timex Watches
- Up to 47% off Baleaf Sports Apparel
- Up to 30% off Orolay Down Coats
- Up to 32% off SAXX Underwear
- Up to 30% off FEISEDY Sunglasses
- Up to 48% off MiYang Swimsuits
- Up to 42% off CLUCI Purses and Hangbags
If you’re running low on mascara, shampoo, or any of your other essentials, now’s the time to stock up. You’ll find a bunch of your favourites from luxury and drugstore brands on sale today.
- 32% off Crest 3D White Whitestrips
- Up to 36% off the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer
- Up to 46% off Philips Sonicare
- Up to 30% off Luxury Haircare Products
- Up to 58% off Hair Tools
- Up to 53% off Drugstore Beauty Products
- Up to 25% off CeraVe Skincare
- Up to 35% off Cetaphil Skincare
- Up to 31% off Anastasia Beverly Hills Products
- Up to 42% off Proactiv Skincare
- Up to 26% off Shaving Supplies from Braun, Gillette, and Venus
- Up to 40% off Manscaped Products
- Up to 36% off Skincare from All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals
It’s not just time to treat yourself — give your pet a little Prime Day love and order them a few snacks, a new toy, or just a load of treats. They may not be able to say it, but they’ll be thankful for it.
- Up to 30% off Zesty Paws Supplements
- Up to 40% off Tractive Pet GPS
- Up to 24% off Purina Pet Food
- Up to 37% off Outward Hound Pet Puzzles and Jackets
- Up to 57% off Bedsure Dog Beds
- Up to 30% off Pet Honesty Supplements
- Up to 28% off Crumps’ Naturals Treats
- Up to 31% off Casper Dog Beds
- Up to 42% off Midwest and New World Pet Crates and Bedding
- Up to 37% off ORSDA Interactive Cat Toys
From car seats to feeding essentials, you’ll also find a lineup of baby and toddler products on sale.
- Up to 37% off Graco Car Seats, Highchairs, and More
- Up to 36% off Baby Care Essentials from Pampers, Waterwipes, Huggies, and More
- Up to 39% off Fisher Price Products
- Up to 39% off Vtech Products
- Up to 32% off Baby Brezza and Philips Pacifiers and Feeding Essentials
- Up to 35% off Tommee Tippee Pacifiers and Bottles
- Up to 20% off Breastfeeding Essentials
- Up to 22% off Cuddlebug Baby Wrap Slings
- Up to 28% off Medela Breast Pumps and Feeding Essentials
- Up to 39% off Spoons, Bowls, and Placemats