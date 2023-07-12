Lavender Darcangelo is taking “America’s Got Talent” by storm.

On Tuesday’s episode, the 27-year-old singer took the stage and stunned everyone with her performance and her story, earning her Heidi Klum’s Golden Buzzer.

Darcangelo, accompanied by her father Wil, introduced herself as both a blind and autistic woman.

“I’ve been singing since I was three years old, I didn’t talk until I was 4 and a half,” she told the judges, adding that she is taking her shot on “AGT” because she has “a lot of dreams.”

One of those dreams, she said, is to build a school with teaching tailored to each student’s unique interests, “So a school I would have thrived in.”

She then revealed that her dad is actually her adopted father, leaving it to him to tell the story.

“Lavender and I met, she asked me to adopt her and I said, ‘Well, I’m a member of a faculty, and that’s not just how it works,'” Wil shared. “But several years goes by and she’s having struggles and before you know it, she moved in with me and my husband Jamie the day we came home from our honeymoon. And so the year later, after that, she became our legal daughter.”

After sharing her heartwarming story, Darcangelo performed a rendition of Irene Cara’s song “Out Here On My Own”, from the 1980 musical Fame.

The emotional performance brought the audience and the judges to their feet.

“We make the show because we get to meet people like you,’ Simon Cowell said, adding, “This is an audition I’ll never forget.”

Sofia Vergara called the performance “spectacular,” and Howie Mandel said, “When you sing, it is so exciting and gives everybody hope that maybe we can all achieve our dreams if we just go for it. And you are a dream come true.”

An emotional Darcangelo responded, “I gotta say, ‘AGT’ is my favourite show, because it’s about being different, and like, I dunno, I’m just not normal.”

“Well I think I’m speaking for all of us because we love you just the way you are,” Cowell told her, as she wiped away tears.

Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Saying, “I think I just fell in love,” Klum told the singer, “I would love to be your cheerleader and hold your hand all the way to the finish line, what do you say?” before hitting her golden buzzer.

“I don’t know if this is a dream of if I’m really awake,” Darcangelo said, smiling and crying as confetti streamed down.

Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Speaking with People, the singer said, “I did not expect this to happen. Ever since I was a little kid, my biggest dream was to record CDs, to sing in front of huge audiences and inspiring people. When Heidi gave me the Golden Buzzer, it felt like a sort of deja vu, because things like this already happened in my mind when I was four years old.”

Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Darcangelo added, “I wanted to pinch myself because I thought I was just being 4 years old and lying on the couch again and daydreaming as usual! [My] audition for ‘AGT’ was all a blur. It was like being numb or being beside myself — but in a good way — like walking on air without moving.”