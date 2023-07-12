Zayn Malik addressed those Yolanda Hadid harassment charges in a candid new interview with Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

It was revealed in October 2021 that Zayn — who shares 2-year-old daughter Khai with now-ex girlfriend Gigi Hadid — had been charged with four counts of harassment amid claims of an alleged dispute with Gigi’s mother Yolanda.

Zayn has denied hitting Yolanda, saying in a statement to ET at the time: “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

In his “Call Her Daddy” chat — which marked his first interview in six years — Zayn discussed agreeing not to contest the harassment charges so he could concentrate on raising his daughter, the BBC reported.

The One Direction star insisted, “I just didn’t want to bring attention to anything.

“I just wasn’t trying to get into a negative back and forth with her [Yolanda], or any sort of narrative online where my daughter was going to look back and read that. There was no point.

“I believe I dealt with it in the best way, an amicable, respectful way, and that’s all that needs to be said.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Zayn gushed of being a dad: “When I’m with her, I don’t work at all.

“I just spend a full day with her doing things that she wants to do, like painting, Play-Doh… go to the park, go to the theme park, go to the zoo.

“I feel like I’ve rekindled my own childhood through her, you know?

“I feel like we get to a certain point in adult life where everything’s kind of vague and grey and boring, and she’s brought that colour back for me.”

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik — Photo: Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty

Zayn is making his return to the charts with his new single “Love Like This”, which is set to be released on July 21.