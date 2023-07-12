Its been three years since Megan Fox split from ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, and the actress is still moving on.

Fox, 37, recently got a new tattoo on her right hip, covering up the previous body art she had in the same spot, which was in honour of her ex.

The actress’ tattoo artist, Jesse — the owner of Syzygy Precision Tattooing, a tattoo shop in Pennsylvania — took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a pic of Fox’s fresh ink — a snake and floral design on her hip that trails down her torso.

READ MORE: Brian Austin Green Defends Ex-Wife Megan Fox Against ‘Child Abuse’ Claims

“Coverup tattoo for @meganfox. Was able to completely hide the old tattoo underneath the new snake and flowers she wanted,” he captioned the photo of her new ink, which he tattooed on Fox during his recent tattoo tour stop in Los Angeles. “Very grateful for all of the opportunity tattooing has given me and all of the cool people I’ve met along the way. Thanks for your trust @meganfox.”

The “Transformers” star previously had a tattoo of the name “Austin.”

READ MORE: Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox Have ‘Come A Long Way’ And May Begin Wedding Planning Again: Source

Fox and Green went their separate ways in May 2020 after nearly 10 years together. The former couple share three sons — Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6. The two have both moved on — Fox being in a long-term, on-and-off relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, and Green committed to long-time girlfriend, “Dancing With The Stars” pro Sharna Burgess. In June 2020, Burgess and Green welcomed son Zane together. The latter is also a dad to son Kassius, 21, from a previous relationship.