“Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard” is coming back for a second season.

Bravo revealed on Tuesday that the reality TV series had been renewed for another season and would start filming this summer.

The TV network posted on Twitter, “We’re headed back to the Vineyard! #SummerHouseMV is officially coming back for season 2 and films this summer. 😎”

A description of the show reads, “Follows a group of 12 friends as they enjoy their island getaway.

“With beach parties, decadent dinners, and summer hookups, both fun and drama are in store for these young Black professionals and entrepreneurs.”

The series premiered back in May, with the format being similar to Bravo’s “Summer House” that premiered back in 2017.

Bravo have yet to confirm which cast members will be returning for the second season.