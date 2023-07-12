Sofia Franklyn is sharing her side of the story.

In a new Rolling Stone profile, the former co-host of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast opened up about her contentious relationship with Alex Cooper, who has continued to host the show.

READ MORE: Biggest Bombshells From Ariana Madix’s ‘Call Her Daddy’ Interview

The pair launched the podcast in 2018 with Barstool Sports, but Franklyn left on acrimonious terms in 2020 amid a public dispute with Barstool founder Dave Portnoy.

Franklyn had been asking for a new deal of $1 million, double the offer from Barstool, and ultimately left the show, while Cooper returned to host solo.

In 2021, Cooper took “Call Her Daddy” to Spotify in a deal worth $60 million, though Franklyn says she feels no resentment about the payday.

“At this point, I have no room in my life or in my heart to walk around angry at someone. I wish everyone the best,” she said, revealing that she is not on speaking terms with Cooper or Portnoy.

“I know that might sound hard to believe, but I genuinely don’t feel bad about not cashing in on that. I think I did everything in my power in that situation to make it work at the time,” she said. “This is coming from the girl who’s like, ‘The number one thing I care about when it comes to dating is what is in their bank account,’ but I think money does not equal happiness.”

Franklyn added, “The betrayal piece was more upsetting than the financial piece. I go to bed resting my head on my pillow knowing I’m a good person, I have not done shady s**t or f**ked up s**t or backhanded shit to get ahead financially. That’s more important to me.”

READ MORE: ‘Call Her Daddy”s Alex Cooper Confirms Engagement To Boyfriend Matt Kaplan, Dishes On Romantic Proposal

Talking about the deal itself, Franklyn said, “I think [Cooper] selling it for that amount was just a testament to what I was saying the entire time, which is what I was chastised for. I was called greedy beyond belief. People heard the number $500,000 and that’s a shit ton of money. But when something is bringing in a minimum of $11 million a year and it’s your face, your personality, your extremely personal stories, it’s not, really. We saw how much it sold for, right?”

Franklyn currently hosts her own podcast, “Sofia with an F”.