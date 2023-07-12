Click to share this via email

Everyone has been saying Taylor Lautner’s surname wrong for years.

Lautner made an appearance on “The Unplanned Podcast with Matt & Abby” this week when he revealed the correct pronunciation of Lautner is actually “Lowt-ner,” not “Lawt-ner.”

“It is technically Lowt-ner,” the “Twilight” star shared.

He continued, “It is my fault nobody knows how it is pronounced because I never corrected anybody for decades.

“I just never in interviews or anything stopped someone and said, ‘It’s not Lawt-ner, it’s Lowt-ner.’ ”

Lautner insisted, “I don’t care. Laht-ner. Lawt-ner. Lowt-ner. It’s all the same thing.”

It’s been a busy time for Lautner over the past week or so, as he joined his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift, on stage during her Kansas City, Missouri “Eras Tour” stop on Friday.

Lautner stars in Swift’s new video for “I Can See You” alongside actresses Joey King and Presley Cash, who also appeared on stage.

Swift recently released Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), which is a re-recording of her 2010 album that includes “Back to December”; the song thought to be about Swift’s romance with Lautner.

The pair dated for a few months in 2009.

Swift, Lautner and his wife — who is also called Taylor — recently re-created that “Spider-Man” meme to poke fun at their shared name.