Ryan Reynolds (left) and Hugh Jackman (right) on set of "Deadpool 3" in London.

While information surrounding the forthcoming “Deadpool 3” has been kept under wraps, new photos of Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds on set of the 2024-release film have emerged, giving fans a sneak peek of a fight scene between their MCU characters.

In the photo below, Jackman is seen back as Wolverine, in costume, alongside Reynolds as Dead Pool in a behind-the-scenes shot released Tuesday.

Additional photos uploaded to Twitter see the two filming an action scene in the sand.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman filming a fight scene for Deadpool 3 yesterday #Deadpool3 🟡🔵 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/e2vJiHULHI — Deadpool 3 News and Updates (@DP3_news) July 12, 2023

The real-life pals were also photographed sharing a laugh in between takes.

📸 | Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds on set of ‘DEADPOOL 3’ ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/gYMdl5xj4n — X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdate) July 11, 2023

Jackman and Reynolds continue to film the Marvel sci-fi/action in London.

While some social media users think the footage is “awesome,” noting that the fight scene “is going to be epic,” others are not too impressed by the spoilers the footage provides, emphasizing that it takes away the film’s “surprise” factor.

“Yeah.. gonna have to pump the breaks on these spoilers, 1 or 2 pics were cool, this too much,” one Twitter user quipped.

“Marvel [giving] away loads to try and build hype. Kills it before it’s alive,” another expressed.

“Deadpool 3” is expected to hit theatres on May 3, 2024.