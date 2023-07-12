Rob McElhenney has been diagnosed with “a host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities.”

The actor and Wrexham AFC co-owner took to Twitter on Tuesday to share the news, telling others who might be dealing with a similar thing that they’re “not alone” and “not stupid.”

McElhenney wrote, “I was recently diagnosed with a host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities! At 46!

“I go through the full diagnosis/prognosis on the @thesunnypodcast (which drops in 2 weeks),” he added, referencing the upcoming episode of his podcast.

McElhenney went on, “It’s not something I would normally talk about publicly but I figured there are others who struggle with similar things and I wanted to remind you that you’re not alone.

“You’re not stupid. You’re not ‘bad.’ It might feel that way sometimes. But it’s not true :)”

McElhenney was praised online for speaking openly about his diagnosis.

