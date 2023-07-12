America Ferrara is all in on “Barbie”.

ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté recently sat down with the actress to talk about her role in director Greta Gerwig’s highly-anticipated new movie starring Margot Robbie.

“When I heard Barbie, I was like, ‘What? What?’” Ferrera admitted. “But immediately knowing that, like, Greta was involved and that Margot was involved, I thought, ‘Oh, this is going to be amazing.’”

She explained that she knew off the bat it wasn’t going to be a “straightforward” movie about Barbie, and reading the script confirmed that to her.

“It made me laugh and it made me cry. And it was just so unexpected,” she recalled. “And I just loved the part that Greta was asking me to play, Gloria. Getting to be like the stand in for all of us, you know, really kind of unapologetically claiming her enthusiasm and joy for fun and imagination. And I just love it that as a grown woman, we get to do that

In the film, Gloria is the Mattel employee who discovers Robbie’s Barbie when she crosses over into the real world.

Asked about the big speech she has in the film, about what it means to be a woman, Ferrera said that it resonated personally with her.

“I feel like as I get older the work is like, ‘How do I let go of more and more of the useless crap that I’ve believed about myself, and what I’m allowed to be, and what I’m allowed to do?’” she said. “And like, ‘What if I just chose to believe something else?'”

Ferrera continued, “I hope people hear that and I hope that it gives people permission to remember we don’t have to believe these things. We don’t have to stay in the boxes, as it were, that we’ve been put in, that we put ourselves in. That it’s a choice and that there’s room for being more of who we are all the time. And I feel like that’s something we all need. The Barbies need it, the Kens need it. The Glorias need it. More permission to be more of who we are.”

Of course, being on such a fun set, Ferrera admitted she did take at least one or items from the production home with her.

“I just took a pair of jeans,” she said, joking, “Warner Brothers are going to be like… They’re going to dock my pay. I did the pair of jeans and I think a pretty sundress or something, but I didn’t take anything that would be in a museum.”