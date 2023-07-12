Before Tiffany Haddish got her big break in 2017’s “Girls Trip”, the actress lived out of her car for a while, struggling to get by.

To keep her head above water, Haddish often crashed weddings just to feed her empty stomach.

Now, the 43-year-old is a leading lady, celebrating the season 2 premiere of Apple Tv+’s “The Afterparty” — out today — which ironically is set around a wedding. In a new interview with People, Haddish recounts some of the nuptials she once crashed.

“I’ve crashed weddings before, given a speech and didn’t know anybody there,” the comedian told the magazine. “That’s when I was homeless and hungry.”

As Haddish scrambled trying to make it in entertainment, attending weddings provided her with free meals and drinks, ultimately helping her make ends meet. Her go-to venue, which often hosted marriage ceremonies, was a hotel down the street from her Los Angeles Westchester neighbourhood.

“I would have two or three drinks, and then I would grab the microphone and be like, ‘I just want to say that you are the most beautiful couple,’” she recalled. “Everybody would be looking at me like, ‘Who is this Black girl at our wedding?’”

In the years following the success of “Girls Trip”, Haddish had a number of TV and film projects lined up. Currently, in “The Afterparty” season 2 — which released the first two episodes on July 12, with new episodes airing Wednesdays on the streamer — the actress reprises her role of ex-detective Danner, who investigates a groom’s death after his wedding.

Haddish is also gearing up for the release of Disney’s “Haunted Mansion” — out July 28 — which she stars in alongside several A-list celebs.