Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin in "Succession" season 4.

The nominations for the 2023 Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday.

Leading the pack is HBO’s acclaimed drama “Succession”, which received 27 nominations for its recently aired fourth and final season, including nominations for Drama Series, multiple nominations in the actor, actress and supporting categories and more.

Following close behind are HBO’s “The Last of Us” and “The White Lotus”, with 24 and 23 nods respectively, including in the Drama Series race.

Other show’s vying for the Drama Series prize include “Andor”, “Better Call Saul”, “The Crown”, “House of the Dragon” and “Yellowjackets”.

Apple TV+’s hit comedy “Ted Lasso” earned 21 nominations, including for Comedy Series, as well as Lead Actor for Jason Sudeikis.

The Comedy Series race also includes “Abbott Elementary”, “Barry”, The Bear”, “Jury Duty”, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Only Murders in the Building” and “Wednesday.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are currently scheduled to be broadcast live from Los Angeles on Sept. 18.

The fate of the awards show is somewhat unclear amid the ongoing WGA strike and possible SAG-AFTRA strike set to begin Thursday if no deal can be reached between the actors and studios.

Check out the full list of Emmy nominations:

Drama Series

“Andor”

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“House of the Dragon”

“The Last of Us”

“Succession”

“The White Lotus”

“Yellowjackets”

Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Jury Duty”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“Wednesday”

Limited Series

“Beef”

“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“Daisy Jones & the Six”

“Fleishman Is in Trouble”

“Obi-Wan Kenobi”

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”)

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”)

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan (“Bad Sisters”)

Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”)

Keri Russell (“The Diplomat”)

Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Jason Segel (“Shrinking”)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building”)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso”)

Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”)

Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)

Kumail Nanjiani (“Welcome to Chippendales”)

Evan Peters (“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)

Daniel Radcliffe (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”)

Michael Shannon (“George & Tammy”)

Steven Yeun (“Beef”)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan (“Fleishman Is in Trouble”)

Jessica Chastain (“George & Tammy”)

Dominique Fishback (“Swarm”)

Kathryn Hahn (“Tiny Beautiful Things”)

Riley Keough (“Daisy Jones & the Six”)

Ali Wong (“Beef”)

Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

“The Problem With Jon Stewart”

Reality Competition Program

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Outstanding Animated Program

“Bob’s Burgers” • The Plight Before Christmas • FOX • 20th Television Animation

“Entergalactic” • Netflix • Netflix / Mad Solar / Khalabo Ink Society / Edelgang

“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” • Shadow Of Fate • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios

“Rick And Morty” • Night Family • Adult Swim • Rick and Morty LLC, Williams Street

“The Simpsons” • Treehouse Of Horror XXXIII • FOX • A Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

“The Last Of Us” • Infected • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

John Paino, Production Designer

Don Macaulay, Art Director

Paul Healy, Set Decorator

“Poker Face” • The Orpheus Syndrome • Peacock • T-Street, MRC Television, Animal Pictures

Judy Rhee, Production Designer

Martha Sparrow, Art Director

Cathy Marshall, Set Decorator

“Succession” • America Decides • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions

Stephen H. Carter, Production Designer

Molly Mikula, Art Director

George Detitta Jr., Set Decorator

“Ted Lasso” • Sunflowers • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and

Universal Television

Paul Cripps, Production Designer

Iain White, Art Director

Kate Goodman, Set Decorator

“Wednesday” • Wednesday’s Child Is Full Of Woe • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production Mark Scruton, Production Designer

Adrian Curelea, Art Director

Robert Hepburn, Set Decorator

“The White Lotus” • Ciao • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District

Cristina Onori, Production Designer

Gianpaolo Rifino, Art Director

Letizia Santucci, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

“Daisy Jones & The Six” • Track 10: Rock ‘N’ Roll Suicide • Prime Video • Hello Sunshine, Amazon Studios

Jessica Kender, Production Designer

Brian Grego, Art Director

Lisa Clark, Set Decorator

Andi Brittan, Set Decorator

“Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities” • Netflix • Netflix / Double Dare You

Tamara Deverell, Production Designer

Brandt Gordon, Art Director

Shane Vieau, Set Decorator

“House Of The Dragon” • The Heirs Of The Dragon • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and

GRRM Productions

Jim Clay, Production Designer

Dominic Masters, Art Director

Claire Nia Richards, Set Decorator

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” • Susan • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Bill Groom, Production Designer

Neil Prince, Art Director

Ellen Christiansen, Set Decorator

“Perry Mason” • Chapter Eleven • HBO Max • HBO in association with Team Downey and AMBEG Screen Products

Keith P. Cunningham, Production Designer

Ian Scroggins, Art Director

Halina Siwolop, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

“The Bear” • System • FX • FX Productions

Sam Lisenco, Production Designer

Eric Dean, Art Director

Emily Carter, Set Decorator

“How I Met Your Father” • The Reset Button • Ride Or Die • Daddy • Hulu • 20th Television

Glenda Rovello, Production Designer

Conny Boettger-Marinos, Art Director

Amy Beth Feldman, Set Decorator

“Only Murders In The Building” • Sparring Partners • I Know Who Did It • Hulu • 20th Television

Patrick Howe, Production Designer

Jordan Jacobs, Art Director

Rich Murray, Set Decorator

“Schmigadoon!” • Famous As Hell • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple

Jamie Walker McCall, Production Designer

Ryan Garton, Art Director

Gregory Clarke, Art Director

Carol Lavallee, Set Decorator

“What We Do In The Shadows” • The Night Market • FX • FX Productions

Shayne Fox, Production Designer

Aaron Noël, Art Director

Kerri Wylie, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Or Reality Series

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” • Peek-A-Boob, Your Titty’s Out • HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., HooRAE, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media

Cindy Chao, Production Designer

Michele Yu, Production Designer

Lizzie Boyle, Set Decorator

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” • Museums • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and

Avalon Television

Eric Morrell, Production Designer

Sabrina Lederer, Art Director

“Queer Eye” • Speedy For Life • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Thomas Rouse, Production Designer

Tyka Edwards, Art Director

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Blame It On The Edit • MTV • World of Wonder

Gianna Costa, Production Designer

Brad Bailey, Art Director

“Saturday Night Live” • Host: Steve Martin & Martin Short • Host: Jenna Ortega • NBC • SNL Studios in association with

Universal Television and Broadway Video

Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer

Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer

Andrea Purcigliotti, Production Designer

Danielle Webb, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna • FOX • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Bruce Rodgers, Production Designer

Shelley Rodgers, Art Director

Lindsey Breslauer, Art Director

Maria Garcia, Art Director

Lily Rodgers, Art Director

Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love • NBC • Silent House Productions

Tamlyn Wright, Production Designer

Travis Deck, Art Director

Encanto At The Hollywood Bowl • Disney+ • Fulwell 73 Productions Misty Buckley, Production Designer

Joe Celli, Art Director

Raquel Tarbet, Set Decorator

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73

Julio Himede, Production Designer

Kristen Merlino, Art Director

The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Misty Buckley, Production Designer

Alana Billingsley, Production Designer

John Zuiker, Art Director

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary” • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th

Television Wendy O’Brien, Casting by

Chris Gehrt, Casting by

“The Bear” • FX • FX Productions

Jeanie Bacharach, CSA, Casting by

Jennifer Rudnicke, Location Casting

Mickie Paskal, Location Casting

AJ Links, Location Casting

“Jury Duty” • Amazon Freevee • Amazon Studios

Susie Farris, Casting by

“Only Murders In The Building” • Hulu • 20th Television

Bernard Telsey, CSA, Casting by

Tiffany Canfield, CSA, Casting by

Destiny Lilly, CSA, Casting by

“Ted Lasso” • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal

Television

Theo Park, Casting by

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

“Bad Sisters” • Apple TV+ • Merman / ABC Signature in association with Apple

Nina Gold, Casting by

Lucy Amos, Casting by

“The Crown” • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Robert Sterne, Casting by

The Last Of Us • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games,

The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Victoria Thomas, CSA, Casting by

Corrine Clark, Location Casting

Jennifer Page, Location Casting

“Succession” • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot

Seat Productions

Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by

“The White Lotus” • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District

Meredith Tucker, Casting by

Francesco Vedovati, CSA, Location Casting

Barbara Giordani, CSA, Location Casting

“Yellowjackets” • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One

Junie Lowry Johnson, CSA, Casting by

Libby Goldstein, Casting by

Corinne Clark, CSA, Location Casting

Jennifer Page, CSA, Location Casting