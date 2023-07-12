The nominations for the 2023 Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday.
Leading the pack is HBO’s acclaimed drama “Succession”, which received 27 nominations for its recently aired fourth and final season, including nominations for Drama Series, multiple nominations in the actor, actress and supporting categories and more.
Following close behind are HBO’s “The Last of Us” and “The White Lotus”, with 24 and 23 nods respectively, including in the Drama Series race.
Other show’s vying for the Drama Series prize include “Andor”, “Better Call Saul”, “The Crown”, “House of the Dragon” and “Yellowjackets”.
Apple TV+’s hit comedy “Ted Lasso” earned 21 nominations, including for Comedy Series, as well as Lead Actor for Jason Sudeikis.
The Comedy Series race also includes “Abbott Elementary”, “Barry”, The Bear”, “Jury Duty”, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Only Murders in the Building” and “Wednesday.
The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are currently scheduled to be broadcast live from Los Angeles on Sept. 18.
The fate of the awards show is somewhat unclear amid the ongoing WGA strike and possible SAG-AFTRA strike set to begin Thursday if no deal can be reached between the actors and studios.
Check out the full list of Emmy nominations:
Drama Series
“Andor”
“Better Call Saul”
“The Crown”
“House of the Dragon”
“The Last of Us”
“Succession”
“The White Lotus”
“Yellowjackets”
Comedy Series
“Abbott Elementary”
“Barry”
“The Bear”
“Jury Duty”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
“Only Murders in the Building”
“Ted Lasso”
“Wednesday”
Limited Series
“Beef”
“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
“Daisy Jones & the Six”
“Fleishman Is in Trouble”
“Obi-Wan Kenobi”
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”)
Brian Cox (“Succession”)
Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)
Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)
Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”)
Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Sharon Horgan (“Bad Sisters”)
Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)
Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”)
Keri Russell (“The Diplomat”)
Sarah Snook (“Succession”)
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader (“Barry”)
Jason Segel (“Shrinking”)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building”)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso”)
Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)
Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)
Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”)
Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”)
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)
Kumail Nanjiani (“Welcome to Chippendales”)
Evan Peters (“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)
Daniel Radcliffe (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”)
Michael Shannon (“George & Tammy”)
Steven Yeun (“Beef”)
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Lizzy Caplan (“Fleishman Is in Trouble”)
Jessica Chastain (“George & Tammy”)
Dominique Fishback (“Swarm”)
Kathryn Hahn (“Tiny Beautiful Things”)
Riley Keough (“Daisy Jones & the Six”)
Ali Wong (“Beef”)
Variety Talk Series
“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
“Late Night With Seth Meyers”
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”
“The Problem With Jon Stewart”
Reality Competition Program
“The Amazing Race”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
“Survivor”
“Top Chef”
“The Voice”
Outstanding Animated Program
“Bob’s Burgers” • The Plight Before Christmas • FOX • 20th Television Animation
“Entergalactic” • Netflix • Netflix / Mad Solar / Khalabo Ink Society / Edelgang
“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” • Shadow Of Fate • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios
“Rick And Morty” • Night Family • Adult Swim • Rick and Morty LLC, Williams Street
“The Simpsons” • Treehouse Of Horror XXXIII • FOX • A Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)
“The Last Of Us” • Infected • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
John Paino, Production Designer
Don Macaulay, Art Director
Paul Healy, Set Decorator
“Poker Face” • The Orpheus Syndrome • Peacock • T-Street, MRC Television, Animal Pictures
Judy Rhee, Production Designer
Martha Sparrow, Art Director
Cathy Marshall, Set Decorator
“Succession” • America Decides • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Stephen H. Carter, Production Designer
Molly Mikula, Art Director
George Detitta Jr., Set Decorator
“Ted Lasso” • Sunflowers • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and
Universal Television
Paul Cripps, Production Designer
Iain White, Art Director
Kate Goodman, Set Decorator
“Wednesday” • Wednesday’s Child Is Full Of Woe • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production Mark Scruton, Production Designer
Adrian Curelea, Art Director
Robert Hepburn, Set Decorator
“The White Lotus” • Ciao • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Cristina Onori, Production Designer
Gianpaolo Rifino, Art Director
Letizia Santucci, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)
“Daisy Jones & The Six” • Track 10: Rock ‘N’ Roll Suicide • Prime Video • Hello Sunshine, Amazon Studios
Jessica Kender, Production Designer
Brian Grego, Art Director
Lisa Clark, Set Decorator
Andi Brittan, Set Decorator
“Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities” • Netflix • Netflix / Double Dare You
Tamara Deverell, Production Designer
Brandt Gordon, Art Director
Shane Vieau, Set Decorator
“House Of The Dragon” • The Heirs Of The Dragon • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and
GRRM Productions
Jim Clay, Production Designer
Dominic Masters, Art Director
Claire Nia Richards, Set Decorator
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” • Susan • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Bill Groom, Production Designer
Neil Prince, Art Director
Ellen Christiansen, Set Decorator
“Perry Mason” • Chapter Eleven • HBO Max • HBO in association with Team Downey and AMBEG Screen Products
Keith P. Cunningham, Production Designer
Ian Scroggins, Art Director
Halina Siwolop, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
“The Bear” • System • FX • FX Productions
Sam Lisenco, Production Designer
Eric Dean, Art Director
Emily Carter, Set Decorator
“How I Met Your Father” • The Reset Button • Ride Or Die • Daddy • Hulu • 20th Television
Glenda Rovello, Production Designer
Conny Boettger-Marinos, Art Director
Amy Beth Feldman, Set Decorator
“Only Murders In The Building” • Sparring Partners • I Know Who Did It • Hulu • 20th Television
Patrick Howe, Production Designer
Jordan Jacobs, Art Director
Rich Murray, Set Decorator
“Schmigadoon!” • Famous As Hell • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple
Jamie Walker McCall, Production Designer
Ryan Garton, Art Director
Gregory Clarke, Art Director
Carol Lavallee, Set Decorator
“What We Do In The Shadows” • The Night Market • FX • FX Productions
Shayne Fox, Production Designer
Aaron Noël, Art Director
Kerri Wylie, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Or Reality Series
“A Black Lady Sketch Show” • Peek-A-Boob, Your Titty’s Out • HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., HooRAE, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media
Cindy Chao, Production Designer
Michele Yu, Production Designer
Lizzie Boyle, Set Decorator
“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” • Museums • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and
Avalon Television
Eric Morrell, Production Designer
Sabrina Lederer, Art Director
“Queer Eye” • Speedy For Life • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Thomas Rouse, Production Designer
Tyka Edwards, Art Director
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Blame It On The Edit • MTV • World of Wonder
Gianna Costa, Production Designer
Brad Bailey, Art Director
“Saturday Night Live” • Host: Steve Martin & Martin Short • Host: Jenna Ortega • NBC • SNL Studios in association with
Universal Television and Broadway Video
Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer
Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer
Andrea Purcigliotti, Production Designer
Danielle Webb, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna • FOX • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
Bruce Rodgers, Production Designer
Shelley Rodgers, Art Director
Lindsey Breslauer, Art Director
Maria Garcia, Art Director
Lily Rodgers, Art Director
Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love • NBC • Silent House Productions
Tamlyn Wright, Production Designer
Travis Deck, Art Director
Encanto At The Hollywood Bowl • Disney+ • Fulwell 73 Productions Misty Buckley, Production Designer
Joe Celli, Art Director
Raquel Tarbet, Set Decorator
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73
Julio Himede, Production Designer
Kristen Merlino, Art Director
The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Misty Buckley, Production Designer
Alana Billingsley, Production Designer
John Zuiker, Art Director
Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series
“Abbott Elementary” • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th
Television Wendy O’Brien, Casting by
Chris Gehrt, Casting by
“The Bear” • FX • FX Productions
Jeanie Bacharach, CSA, Casting by
Jennifer Rudnicke, Location Casting
Mickie Paskal, Location Casting
AJ Links, Location Casting
“Jury Duty” • Amazon Freevee • Amazon Studios
Susie Farris, Casting by
“Only Murders In The Building” • Hulu • 20th Television
Bernard Telsey, CSA, Casting by
Tiffany Canfield, CSA, Casting by
Destiny Lilly, CSA, Casting by
“Ted Lasso” • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal
Television
Theo Park, Casting by
Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series
“Bad Sisters” • Apple TV+ • Merman / ABC Signature in association with Apple
Nina Gold, Casting by
Lucy Amos, Casting by
“The Crown” • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Robert Sterne, Casting by
The Last Of Us • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games,
The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Victoria Thomas, CSA, Casting by
Corrine Clark, Location Casting
Jennifer Page, Location Casting
“Succession” • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot
Seat Productions
Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by
“The White Lotus” • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Meredith Tucker, Casting by
Francesco Vedovati, CSA, Location Casting
Barbara Giordani, CSA, Location Casting
“Yellowjackets” • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One
Junie Lowry Johnson, CSA, Casting by
Libby Goldstein, Casting by
Corinne Clark, CSA, Location Casting
Jennifer Page, CSA, Location Casting