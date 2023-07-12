Rita Ora still can’t believe she pulled together such a star-studded cast for her “You Only Love Me” music video.

The singer dropped the video for the track earlier this year, with the likes of Chelsea Handler, Lindsay Lohan, Kristen Stewart and Sharon Stone starring in the vid.

In an interview with ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman, Ora said of the video: “Oh, my God… I couldn’t believe I pulled it off. Honestly, I just text people… I was like, ‘Okay, well, the worse they can do is say, ‘No,’ I’m just going to do it.’

“I never really ask a lot of things from anyone, but I just said, ‘Okay, do you want to just do like a selfie video?’ And they were all like, ‘Oh my goodness, are you kidding me? Congratulations. Here it is.’

“And [it] was just so nice to get that support from also such powerful individuals as well, like it was a real woman [em]powering sort of video. So I thought it was great.”

Ora is set to release her third studio album, You & I, on Friday.

As Hoffman mentioned that the release is about “showcasing the vulnerability you experienced and letting go of the past and opening up yourself to love,” Ora said of how freeing that is: “You know, that’s such a great question because freeing is like exactly the word. I’m feeling incredibly grateful but also really liberated.

“Obviously love has always been an undertone to my music. But I’ve never really made an album where I’m really kind of living what I’m saying at the same time,” Ora, who married Taika Waititi in August 2022, added.

She continued, “Like in pop music, there’s a lot of metaphors that usually go on and with rap and hip hop, you kind of just drop a song or a mixtape like ‘Straight Away’, and it’s like how I’m feeling right now. And so, I try to approach it like that with this album.

“And I’m happy I did because I started to discover, like my relationships again with my mother and my friends and not just my love life, but also like myself. You know, there’s a lot of self-discovery songs on there. It’s been a really liberating process.”