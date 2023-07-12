It’s been two days since Reneé Rapp announced her exit from Max’s “The Sex Lives of College Girls” to focus on her music career and, now, the singer has released a new track off her forthcoming debut album Snow Angel.

On Wednesday, Rapp, 23, released a punchy new record “Talk Too Much”, the second single from her new project — out next month — in which she turns all the guilt—and pain—onto herself with the lyrics: “I’m here again, talking myself out of my own happiness.”

In addition to today’s release, the acclaimed singer-songwriter is featured on the cover of Apple Music’s New Music Daily Playlist.

“Talk Too Much”, which also shows off Rapp’s incredible range, arrives on the heels of her evocative ballad “Snow Angel”, the album’s leading single and title track. Both songs were produced with singer-songwriter, Alexander 23, who not only helmed much of Rapp’s forthcoming album, but also produced records with Olivia Rodrigo and Tate McRae.

Alexander 23 and Rapp first developed their undeniable rapport during their collaboration on “Bruises”, released earlier this year off Rapp’s 2023 debut EP Everything to Everyone.

The Broadway-trained vocal powerhouse is currently laser-focused on music, including gearing up to trailblaze across the U.S. this fall on her widely-anticipated “Snow Hard Feelings Tour”, which has already sold out shows at iconic venues across the nation just one day after its June 23 public on-sale.

Rapp recently joined Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, revealing she’s much happier making music than acting.

“God, I love it so much. It’s like, I don’t even care. And I don’t know if that’s because I’ve had different experiences on the other side because I’ve also had amazing experiences on the other side, but it just doesn’t f**king matter to me in music,” she shared. “Everybody’s like, ‘Music is so psychotic. This business is crazy. Don’t you wish you could just go back to not having that?’ And I’m like, ‘No. No.’ I am so much happier when I’m doing this.”

Reneé Rapp — Courtesy of Universal Music Group

She elaborated: “It’s the most emotionally intense ups and downs that I have because then it also makes the other things really hard of, I care so much about my music and I care so much that when there are those down moments, they’re so f**king down.

“I feel like a lot of times people are like, ‘Yeah, I don’t really care. It’s cool. It slides off my back,'” she continued, admitting: “I’m so envious of those people. I think that’s amazing. And I would love to develop that trait.”

Rapp’s debut album Snow Angel is set to release on August 18.