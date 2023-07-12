The stars are reacting to the Emmy nominations.

“The Last of Us” and “The White Lotus” are leading the pack in nominations, with many new names among the list of nominees.

Here are all of the stars’ reactions to the awards news.

Welcome to Wrexham, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were ecstatic at the nominations for their sports documentary “Welcome to Wrexham”, also marking Reynolds’ first Emmy nomination.

“The story of Wrexham has resonated with millions of people because you don’t have to be Welsh or a football fan to be moved by this town,” said the two in a statement. “We are so grateful for today’s 6 Emmy nominations and are continuously honored the people of Wrexham allow us to tell their tale. Diolch! Cymru am byth!”

Ali Wong & Young Mazino, ‘Beef’

“Beef” star Ali Wong was honoured to be up for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for her role in the Netflix series, writing, “This is a real honor and something I never expected would happen. I wish my father was alive to experience this moment with me. Much love to Sonny (aka Lee Sung Jin) and the entire Beef family who gave their everything to make such a special show.”

Her co-star, Young Mazino, was also honoured with a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie.

“What an honor to be nominated alongside exceptionally talented actors. Thank you so so much to everyone who voted, and to the Beef team that gave me an opportunity to work on something so special. Thank you to my PR team for all their support thus far, and also Sonny…thanks for simply changing my life with Beef!”

Jessica Chastain, ‘George & Tammy’

“What an incredible honor to receive an Emmy nomination (my first!) for a show that was an absolute gift to create. It was a tremendous privilege to embody Tammy Wynette. Tammy once said, “I believe you have to live the songs.” It was a dream to live in her music and I am so very grateful to have been given the opportunity to pay tribute to her legacy. This has been a 10-year journey, bringing George & Tammy to screen, and to be recognized by @televisionacad is the icing on top of this most delicious cake!”

Michael Shannon, ‘George & Tammy’

“Holy Smokes!! I can’t believe it. So touched, flattered, and grateful. I love this show so much. Means the world 🌎 to me that I got to do it in the first place. I owe Jessica a great deal. She brought this to me, she fought for me to be in it, and she is the best scene partner I’ve ever had bar none. And thank you Showtime and the TV Academy!”

Dominique Fishback, ‘Swarm’

“I’m emotional this morning. This is a massive dream that I’ve been manifesting and working towards since childhood that is now really happening. I’m overwhelmed and incredibly honored that the Television Academy recognized this performance. I want to thank our phenomenal writers on this show for giving Dre such dimension. Thank you to our creators Janine Nabers and Donald Glover for trusting me with this character. A huge thank you to our entire cast and crew who worked on Swarm! Lastly, I want to thank Jen Salke and the entire Amazon team for all of their support!”

Evan Peters, ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’

“Thank you to the Television Academy for this honor. I feel incredibly grateful to be recognized alongside my fellow nominees and awe-inspiring cast-mates Niecy Nash-Betts and Richard Jenkins,” said Peters, who was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie. “Congratulations to our brilliant directors Paris Barclay and Carl Franklin on their nominations, as well as to our entire cast and crew who worked tirelessly on Monster. I feel beyond grateful to Ryan Murphy for his unbending support, to all our courageous and irreplaceable writers, and to all our pre and post production teams. Thank you!!!”

RuPaul’s Drag Race, RuPaul Charles, World of Wonder

“In these dark political times, the Television Academy’s gracious recognition of RuPaul’s Drag Race is a bright light. Thank you for the love,” said the show’s titular host.

“Drag Race is a show we feel blessed to make and this recognition fills us with gratitude; now more than ever,” said production studio World of Wonder.

Brett Goldstein & Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

“Ahhhhhhhh fxxx yeah! This is amazing! To be nominated once is insanity, twice is nuts but for this to be a hat trick feels silly and proof that we live in a simulation. It makes me feel incredibly lucky, especially when it’s in the company of genuine acting legends. What an incredible list to be on and, at long last, it is wonderful to see my fit friend and extraordinary talent Phil Dunster be added to that list. Thanks as always to Jason, Bill, Brendan and Joe Kelly for inviting me onboard. I’m nothing without them and my fellow Greyhounds. What a ride this whole Lasso train has been, filled with magic. Thank you to the Television Academy for making life a dream. I’m moved as fxxx,” said Goldstein in a profanity-laced reaction.

“To be nominated for an Emmy is absolutely mind-blowing, but to be nominated alongside some of my favorite people in the world – Hannah, Phil, Brett and Jason – words truly can’t describe this magical moment. It’s been an absolute joy bringing Keeley Jones to life. Thank you to the Ted Lasso cast, writers and crew for making this adventure unforgettable in every way. I’m so deeply honoured and grateful. AFC Richmond forever!” said Temple.

Elton John, Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium

“It’s an honour for my Special to be recognized by the Academy. My final Dodger Stadium performance was bittersweet and an evening that I will never forget. My team at Rocket Entertainment, the talented Fulwell 73, and everyone at Disney+ went above and beyond to create a magical production, not only for me as I said goodbye to North America, but for my fans all over the world to enjoy for years to come.”

Elizabeth Debicki, ‘The Crown’

“Playing this role has been the greatest privilege of my acting life. It is an absolute honor to be nominated for this season of “The Crown” and I am so humbled to be recognized amongst this group of incredible women and their staggeringly excellent work. Thank you to the Television Academy for this meaningful acknowledgement – I am so grateful.”

Bob Odenkirk, ‘Better Call Saul’

“I’m thrilled and honoured the role of Jimmy/Saul was the role of a lifetime and all I could do was try to make the most of it every single day. I’d have to say I feel this is an appreciation of the whole cast and crew as well because everyone around me made me better in this role. Thanks to AMC and the two masterminds Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould for writing a masterpiece for all of us. I’m thrilled that my friend Rhea Seehorn was also nominated. This is a wonderful thing to share as we close the book on these rich characters and this wonderful effort we did together.”

Taraji P. Henson & Janelle James, ‘Abbott Elementary’

“As a fan of the show, working on Abbott Elementary was simple, pure joy…I had no idea that this type of recognition would even be a possibility doing something so fun! Thank you to Quinta for inviting me to play such a delicious role. This is just an absolute honour!” Henson said in a statement.

“I am so honoured to be recognized along with the other talented nominees by the Television Academy. Living out my dreams of making a living in the arts and sharing the gift of laughter is made that much sweeter working alongside my Abbott cast mates and the fantastic writers and crew on the show. Solidarity with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, both of which I am a proud member,” wrote James.

Nick Offerman, Storm Reid & Murray Bartlett, ‘The Last of Us’

“I am powerfully grateful to be in this wagon of HBO artists celebrating inclusivity, DIY, fidelity and strawberries,” said Offerman.

“I feel extremely blessed and truly honoured to be nominated among these incredible actors. The experience of taping my episode of THE LAST OF US was nothing short of a dream. Thank you to Craig Mazin for believing in my talent and seeing me as Riley. Sending all my congratulations to Bella, Pedro, the full cast and crew, and everyone nominated today,” Reid said in a statement.

“Thank you to the Television Academy for this double nomination! What?! I’m absolutely over the moon!! It was total joy to be part of The Last of Us and Welcome to Chippendales, and I’m thrilled that so many of my colleagues on both of these shows have also been recognized for their brilliant work. Thank you! Thank you!” wrote Bartlett.

Riley Keough, ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’

“This is truly the most amazing surprise! I feel so lucky to have been a part of Daisy Jones & the Six and to work alongside my amazing cast mates and the entire crew. I am thankful to the Academy for receiving this wonderful nomination and to be recognized alongside the other hugely talented women on TV. And I am thrilled for my castmates who also got recognized! Thank you to Hello Sunshine, Amazon, and thank you to the Academy.”

Paul Walter Hauser, ‘Black Bird’

“I’m super honoured to be nominated for an Emmy Award. Black Bird is the result of an indefatigable crew, 3 visionary directors, the support of the storytelling giant that is AppleTV+ and Dennis Lehane’s mastery in capturing life in all its forms. Taron, you’re a brilliant actor, a kind generous spirit, and I sincerely treasure our time on and offscreen. Thank you to the Television Academy, my teams at CAA, Artists First, The Lede Company, Dunham, Engelman, Petix, DDP, Sean M and most of all – my beautiful, patient, forgiving wife Amy. No more serial killer roles, babe. Jury Duty Season 2? The Bear Season 3? Fingers crossed. Long live Ray Liotta 🙏🏼.”

Nathan Lane, ‘Only Murders in The Building’

“I’m just feeling very grateful today and honoured to be in such great company. As always I’m so thankful to John Hoffman and all the writers and producers, cast and crew of Only Murders in the Building, especially Steve, Selena and most importantly for me, Marty and James Caverley, two of the best scene partners you could ask for. Congrats to one and all.”

Will Sharpe & Simona Tabasco, ‘The White Lotus’

“Well this is bananas. I’m so grateful to have been a part of this show and to have worked with so many incredible people. It’s frankly surreal to be recognised alongside such brilliant cast mates and other extraordinary performers, but I am over the moon!” said Sharpe.

“I am completely overwhelmed with gratitude at this morning’s nomination. Being a part of The White Lotus and getting to work with Mike White, David Bernard, HBO and the entire cast and crew was the opportunity of a lifetime, and this year has been a dream come true. Thank you to the Television Academy for this unbelievable honor. Congratulations to all my fellow nominees whose work I have been constantly inspired,” wrote Tabasco.

Lena Waithe & Risha Rajani, ‘Being Mary Tyler Moore’

“We are so honoured by the nomination and grateful to be celebrating Mary Tyler Moore’s legacy in this way. We could not have gotten here without the support of Dr. Robert Levine, the leadership of our director James Adolphus, fellow producers Ben Selkow, Debra Martin Chase, Andrew Coles, Laura Gardner, and of course our incredible partners at HBO and Endeavor Content. Congrats to the other nominees as well,” the two reacted in a joint statement.

Rachel Brosnahan, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

“This is the sweetest cherry on top of this marvelous 5 season sundae. Thank you to the Academy for the love for our final season. Thank you to the village that made it possible. We’re so grateful to be invited back to the party for one last hoorah.”

John Legend, ‘The Voice’

“I’m so proud of our team at The Voice! Congratulations on yet another year of Emmy nominations! Season after season, our team comes together to produce a fantastic show that celebrates great music and gifted artists. I’m honoured to be a part of it.”

Kathryn Hahn,’Tiny Beautiful Things’

“My mind is blown. Thank you with such humility to the academy for this nomination. Thank you to the incredible women who doula-Ed this show into being: Lauren Neustadter, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Jayme Lemons, Stacey Silverman, all our execs at Hulu, ABC and Disney for believing in this show. Thank you to our directors Rachel, Stacie, and Desiree for helping to birth this baby. And to this cast of mine: Quentin, Tanzyn, Owen, Michaela, Merritt, and my other half, the magnificent Sarah Pidgeon. And to Liz Tigelaar and the writers’ room. Thank you for this Clare. And thanks to the glorious Cheryl Strayed for her generosity and empathy. “Trust your gut. Forgive yourself. Be grateful.” Amen. Thank you dear dear dear Cheryl. Forever changed.”

Lizzy Caplan, ‘Fleishman Is In Trouble’

“I’ve been so blown away by the glut of incredible female performances this year, that even if twenty people were nominated, it would feel like twenty more equally deserving women were snubbed. So thank you so much for this very lovely and truly unexpected shock. And mainly thank you to Taffy, for creating something so gorgeous. I’m just grateful I got to do this thing with everybody who was involved. Making Fleishman was an absolute joy. That was the cake, this is the icing.”

Padma Lakshmi, ‘Taste of Nation & Top Chef’

“I’m over the moon here in Sicily!!! I am elated and honored to be nominated for both shows since “Taste The Nation” is my passion project and it’s my last hoorah on “Top Chef”. Thank you so much to everyone who voted and supported us, both my crews!! It feels great to end my tenure on “Top Chef” with a nomination for the show. And even sweeter to get a nom as a host!! Maybe this could be the year?! And to make things even incredibly more special is the nomination for “Taste the Nation”, a show built from an idea in my head to fruition with so much help and love from my whole team. Woo hoo!!!!! I’m going to be celebrating tonight in Italy!!!!”

Alan Ruck, ‘Succession’

“Thank you to the Television Academy for sending us off in such style. I’ve said this many times, but I waited for a show like Succession to come along for my entire career, so to receive my first Emmy nomination for this particular project makes this all the more gratifying. To be in the orbit of Jesse Armstrong, Mark Mylod and the best writers, directors, designers and crew on the planet has been an extraordinary experience. I share this with everyone behind the camera, and of course with my onscreen family, some of the most incredible actors I’ve ever worked with. I send a special thank you to Justine Lupe, my awesome scene partner and dear friend who I got to spend so much time with on this crazy ride. Looking forward to getting together with everyone, and in the meantime I stand in solidarity with my fellow actors, our writer colleagues and all during this critical moment for our industry.”