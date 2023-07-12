Hoda Kotb and Shania Twain were full of surprises Tuesday night as Kotb joined her longtime friend on stage at her sold-out concert at Madison Square Garden.

The “Today” anchor, 58, was welcomed by Twain, 57, to join her backstage ahead of her “Queen of Me” tour stop performance and later surprised the crowd as the “Party for Two” singer announced Kotb on stage.

“Before this next song, I want to introduce someone I’ve loved for many years. We’ve been good friends for a long, long time,” Twain raved to the crowd about their longtime bond, via People. “We text about all kinds of things staying in touch, but there’s nothing like being in person together. Please welcome to the stage, my good friend Hoda!”

Kotb then surprised the country queen upon gifting her a double diamond platinum record for her 1997 breakthrough album Come on Over, now the highest-selling album by a female artist in country-music history.

“20 million albums are heavy,” Twain joked while accepting the honour.

The music superstar then had a surprise of her own, announcing for the first time that she’s reissuing Come on Over and that the new version of the LP drops August 25.

“You guys are the first to know,” Twain told the audience. “I’m very excited about it. It’s really amazing how music can go this full cycle and live through generations. And that’s, of course, all because of you [and] thanks to you.”

She then went on to surprise Kotb by asking her to join her for a duet of her hit, “You’re Still the One”.

“Hoda, after all these years of knowing you, we’re finally going to sing together,” Twain said before going on to sing the song’s chorus with Kotb.

The TV personality later took to Instagram to share a video of their duet, expressing her disbelief over the special moment that left her “stunned.”

“As I left that stage, I knew that moment, that magic, would stay with me for a lifetime,” Kotb said in a segment for “Today” that aired Wednesday. “It was just so incredibly moving and beautiful.

“There are moments you dream about happening…” she continued. “I’m touched and I’m moved and it’s a moment I’ll never forget.”

For more on Twain’s “Today” feature — which was filmed as she caught up with Kotb backstage before the concert — check out the clip below.