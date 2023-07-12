Reese Witherspoon is making sure to spend time focusing on herself amid her second divorce.

The actress announced she and Jim Toth were divorcing after 11 years of marriage back in March.

Given the attention her first divorce from Ryan Phillippe received in the tabloids, Witherspoon wanted to do things her way this time by releasing a joint statement. She and Phillippe were married from 1999-2008 and share kids Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19, together.

READ MORE: Reese Witherspoon Is ‘Doing Much Better’ Following Split From Jim Toth: Source

Reese Witherspoon poses for “Harper’s Bazaar”. Photographs by: Cass Bird

Reese Witherspoon poses for “Harper’s Bazaar”. Photographs by: Cass Bird

Witherspoon — who also has son Tennessee, 10, with Toth — told Harper’s Bazaar’s August ’23 Performance Issue, “It’s interesting what happened to me.

“When I was divorced before, the tabloid media got to tell people how I was feeling or how I was processing, and it felt very out of control.

“To be able to talk to people directly about what’s going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what’s happening. Then, of course, there’s speculation, but I can’t control that. All I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable. It’s a vulnerable time for me.”

Reese Witherspoon poses for “Harper’s Bazaar”. Photographs by: Cass Bird

Witherspoon revealed she’s slowed down “just a little bit,” telling the mag: “My brain has been going nonstop, and just life changes and running a company.

“But that’s okay. I really believe creativity is infinite and you’re just looking for that next bit of inspiration, so if you go through a little slow period, that’s okay.”

The “Legally Blonde” actress said of putting the divorce news out there herself, “I think about how many other people are going through this experience.

“I don’t feel isolated at all. I feel very connected.”