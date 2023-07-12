The Toronto Blue Jays have recruited a historic new player.

During the 2023 MLB Draft, the team brought aboard 17-year-old Arjun Nimmala from Tampa, Fla., who is also the first ever first-generation Indian American drafted.

Who Is Arjun Nimmala?

Nimmala was born on October 25, 2005 to parents Balu and Neeru, who moved to the U.S. from India in the early ’00s.

As a youngster, he and his brother Akhil were raised on sports, playing all sorts, including the most beloved sport in Indian: cricket.

Balu decided to get his son into baseball as a way for him to fit in better with the other children in America.

It took some work, but eventually Nimmala got the hang of baseball, and by the age of 11 he had dropped other sports to focus on his new love.

“I also played a little bit of soccer and basketball, and those are both really fun sports for me,” he told MLB.com. “And at that age … it’s just playing for fun. And then it came travel ball time for baseball, as well as competitive basketball. And I decided to go with baseball, because it was just the passion. I just had way more fun on the baseball field. So I chose baseball.

When did Nimmala decide to take baseball all the way?

As a tween, Nimmala already had dreams of making it to the MLB, and began focusing on getting there.

“It was always a dream of mine to play Major League Baseball ever since I knew what the MLB was,” he said. “I kind of realized I was pretty good at the age of 12-13. Some of those skills started to pop out. And from then I was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to go play college baseball.’ And now I’m like, ‘Oh, maybe I play MLB.’ But it’s always been a dream of mine and I’m going keep chasing that dream.”

Where did Nimmala play before getting drafted by the Jays?

Nimmala got the attention of scouts playing shortstop for Strawberry Crest High School in Hillborough Country, Fla.

While still a freshman in high school, he committed to playing college baseball for Florida State.

He was named Florida Gatorade player of the Year and won the Wade Boggs Athletic Award, which is given to the best played in the county.

In his senior year, he batted .479, scored six home runs and 29 RBIs.

Along with being the first first-generation Indian American to be drafted by the Jays, Nimmala also ranks higher than other first-generation Indian Americas in all four major American sports, including basketball, football and hockey.

He is also the youngest player drafted in 2023.

What is Nimmala’s relationship with his Indian background?

Nimmala and his family regularly visited India over the years, seeing family in Vijayawada and around the state of Andhra Pradesh.

“My Indian heritage, like with the gods, and back there,” he told MLB.com, pointing to an alter in front of his house, “pray to God before a game, it’s always been there, and it’s going to stay. I’m really, really proud of my Indian background.”

Being a representative of his background does come with plenty of scrutiny, though.

“There’s always pressure that comes with that,” Nimmala said. “I’m trying to make them proud and just play for them and play for me as well. The ballplayer always came first and then the Indian part of it kind of came second. I’d love to make them proud, but it always was me playing baseball for me.”

He added, “It’s different for sure. There are not many Indian people here in America. But that’s kind of what comes with it, just me being able to be myself and voice what the Indian culture is to the American people. That would be cool.”