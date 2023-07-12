Prince Harry is continuing his late mother Princess Diana’s incredible work.

The Duke of Sussex met 12 Diana Award recipients from the U.S.A and Canada at the third in-person “Conversations for Change” event in Los Angeles on June 15.

The Spare author co-hosted the event with Vee Kativhu, who took to Instagram to share some highlights from the day.

Kativhu posted alongside the clip on Instagram, “Prince Harry x Vee Kativhu 👑👏🏾in Los Angeles! 👑-as well as Co-hosting the Diana Awards together last month, I was honoured to be the host and moderator of the first international in person Conversations for Change seminar with The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry as my special guest alongside the CEO of the Diana Awards, Tessy Ojo 🌍🍃🖤

“This conversation was so special and featured global Changemakers and also supporters of youth dotted around the room.

“We touched on social media, social justice, inequality and how to combat burn out while advocating for the incredibly important topics that many of the youth around the table have dedicated their lives to.

“I of course centred education and the detrimental effects cutting funding for it can do… What an incredible thing to have been a part of! #princeharry #losangeles #conversationsforchange #dianaawards #princessdiana”

The “Conversations for Change” events have taken place in the U.K. previously, but this is the first time the Diana Award have held an event in another country, People reported.

The late Diana — who tragically died in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997 — would have been turning 62 years old on July 1.