Members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) demonstrate in front of the Netflix building in Los Angeles

Hollywood studios are playing serious hardball, and writers are furious.

With a strike by the Screen Actors Guild looming, Deadline published an article on Tuesday giving insight into approach of the studios, represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, toward the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

According to unnamed studio execs and insiders, the studios have been planning to drag out the strike for as long as possible in an effort to grind down guild members fighting for better residual payments, the end of mini writers rooms on TV shows, and protections against artificial intelligence tools.

“It’s been agreed to for months, even before the WGA went out,” one executive told Deadline. “Nobody wanted a strike, but everybody knew this was make or break.”

Another exec said that positive feedback from Wall Street to the AMPTP’s position during the strike have made the studios determined to “break the WGA.”

Part of the approach, according to the article’s sources, is to push the strike until at least October, when it is believed that most writers will be running out of money due to no work after five months on the picket line.

“The endgame is to allow things to drag on until union members start losing their apartments and losing their houses,” a studio exec said, while another insider called the tactic “a cruel but necessary evil.”

The hope is reportedly that more financially insecure members of the WGA will demand that leadership restart talks and reach a deal before Christmas, putting studios and streaming services in a strong position to dictate terms.

Despite the quotes from executives, the AMPTP released a statement to Deadline disputing the claims.

“These anonymous people are not speaking on behalf of the AMPTP or member companies, who are committed to reaching a deal and getting our industry back to work,” they said.

Response to the article online, from both guild members and Hollywood watchers was swift and negative, with many calling out the cruel tactics of the studios.

Our side of this negotiation is asking for 2% of the profits we help generate. Their side says fuck you, sleep on the street. (And that’s their PR strategy!) In case anyone was unclear on who the bad guys are here. https://t.co/56CCHj0jK2 pic.twitter.com/AnwrW3112b — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) July 12, 2023

And right on cue, here’s the inevitable Deadline article claiming that the AMPTP and their CEO bosses are ready to wait us out and let us “go broke.” They’re not. They can’t. This studio propaganda, and here’s why.🧵https://t.co/aOjLyoRSVg — David Slack (@slack2thefuture) July 12, 2023

I don’t even know what to say. I’m so grossed out, so upset. Fucking villainshttps://t.co/We2V76DgaY pic.twitter.com/F1W6KKPFFf — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) July 12, 2023

I do think the point of this sort of thing is to scare union members because the WGA remains remarkably unified even after 70 days. bold strategy to do it with such cartoonishly evil quotes though given the SAG-AFTRA deadline https://t.co/Mr3VGW87wl — Alex Press (@alexnpress) July 12, 2023

The AMPTP’s first strategy was to create class warfare: turn Showrunners against other writers. The new strategy: scare middle class writers. But writers see no difference between striking and a few mini-rooms. AMPTP, read the room. https://t.co/AA7jbFjEe6 via @Deadline — Robert King (@RKing618) July 12, 2023

They have seriously misjudged our resolve. I look forward to the smaller, more creative minded companies breaking away and making their own deals. This is the perfect opportunity to get a leg up on the greedy mf-ers that want to eat them. #UnionStrong https://t.co/KrYxcQlkQH — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) July 12, 2023

The AMPTP sure seems happy for folks to know what absolute villains they are. https://t.co/kRJp1CnqqA pic.twitter.com/QWRrt2I4Z6 — Amy Ratcliffe (@amy_geek) July 12, 2023

The WGA, the guild’s first strike in 15 years, began on May 2, after nearly 98 per cent of members voted to authorize a strike and negotiations with the AMPTP failed to secure a deal.

At the same time, Hollywood is facing another potential strike, with members of SAG-AFTRA, the actors union, set to walk off the job, grinding most of the industry to a halt, after midnight on Wednesday should no deal be reached.