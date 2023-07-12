Hollywood studios are playing serious hardball, and writers are furious.

With a strike by the Screen Actors Guild looming, Deadline published an article on Tuesday giving insight into approach of the studios, represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, toward the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

According to unnamed studio execs and insiders, the studios have been planning to drag out the strike for as long as possible in an effort to grind down guild members fighting for better residual payments, the end of mini writers rooms on TV shows, and protections against artificial intelligence tools.

“It’s been agreed to for months, even before the WGA went out,” one executive told Deadline. “Nobody wanted a strike, but everybody knew this was make or break.”

Another exec said that positive feedback from Wall Street to the AMPTP’s position during the strike have made the studios determined to “break the WGA.”

Part of the approach, according to the article’s sources, is to push the strike until at least October, when it is believed that most writers will be running out of money due to no work after five months on the picket line.

“The endgame is to allow things to drag on until union members start losing their apartments and losing their houses,” a studio exec said, while another insider called the tactic “a cruel but necessary evil.”

The hope is reportedly that more financially insecure members of the WGA will demand that leadership restart talks and reach a deal before Christmas, putting studios and streaming services in a strong position to dictate terms.

Despite the quotes from executives, the AMPTP released a statement to Deadline disputing the claims.

“These anonymous people are not speaking on behalf of the AMPTP or member companies, who are committed to reaching a deal and getting our industry back to work,” they said.

Response to the article online, from both guild members and Hollywood watchers was swift and negative, with many calling out the cruel tactics of the studios.

The WGA, the guild’s first strike in 15 years, began on May 2, after nearly 98 per cent of members voted to authorize a strike and negotiations with the AMPTP failed to secure a deal.

At the same time, Hollywood is facing another potential strike, with members of SAG-AFTRA, the actors union, set to walk off the job, grinding most of the industry to a halt, after midnight on Wednesday should no deal be reached.

