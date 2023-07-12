The mystery is coming to an end in the third and final season of “The Hardy Boys”.

Corus Entertainment released the thrilling trailer today, revealing the stakes are higher than ever.

“With everything you went through, it was all leading up to this,” narrates a voice ominously in the clip.

Following the mysteries from season 2, the third season sees Rohan Campbell’s Frank, and Alexander Elliot’s Joe Hardy receive mysterious posthumous instructions from their grandmother that sets them on a hunt for the third powerful relic their great grandfather also sought. They’re not alone in their hunt as they race to stop the relic’s power from being used.

“The third and final season dives even deeper into The Hardy Boys’ mystery with higher stakes. The cast and fans alike really need to be careful on who they can trust,” said Joan Lambur, Executive Producer, Lambur Productions. “With the rise of technology, our cast find themselves at a crossroads of weighing what they are willing to sacrifice for the benefits of progress.”

“When we first decided to partner with Lambur Productions, YTV and Hulu to bring the beloved Hardy Boys book series to life, we could have only guessed at the success and impact the series would have,” said Pam Westman, President of Nelvana. “We’ve not only seen the cast grow on screen, but have witnessed the franchise explode as it captivated viewers around the world and garnered an impressive list of awards and accolades. It’s been an absolute pleasure to not only produce the third and final season filled with suspenseful mystery, and edge of your seat adventure, but to witness the series coming full circle as the cast solves the mysteries that began in Season 1.”

The cast also includes Keana Lyn (The Yard) as Callie Shaw, Adam Swain (A Million Little Things) as Chet Morton, Cristian Perri (A Simple Favor) as Phil Cohen, Riley O’Donnell (Big Top Academy) as Biff Hooper, and Krista Nazaire (Before We Crash) as Belinda Conrad, Season 3 welcomes guest star Bailee Madison (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Just Go with It), as Drew Darrow.

The final season of “The Hardy Boys” debuts on YTV on July 31.