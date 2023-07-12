Reese Witherspoon attends the Apple TV+ "The Last Thing He Told Me" premiere at Regency Bruin Theatre on April 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Reese Witherspoon wasn’t comfortable doing that sex scene in the 1996 flick “Fear”.

The “Legally Blonde” actress — who was 19 at the time — starred alongside Mark Wahlberg in the thriller.

In the film, Witherspoon’s character Nicole, whose love interest is Wahlberg’s David, experiences an orgasm on a roller coaster.

A synopsis for the movie reads, “When Nicole met David; handsome, charming, affectionate, he was everything. It seemed perfect, but soon she sees that David has a darker side. And his adoration turns to obsession, their dream into a nightmare, and her love into fear.”

Witherspoon has now spoken out about the scene in question in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar’s August ’23 Performance Issue.

She insisted, “I didn’t have control over it,” sharing how she requested a stunt double for the below-the-waist scenes.

“It wasn’t explicit in the script that that’s what was going to happen, so that was something that I think the director thought of on his own and then asked me on set if I would do it, and I said no. It wasn’t a particularly great experience.”

Witherspoon said as the reporter offered their sympathy for experiencing that at such a young age, “I’m certainly not traumatized or anything by it, but it was formative.

“It made me understand where my place was in the pecking order of filmmaking. I think it’s another one of those stories that made me want to be an agent for change and someone who maybe can be in a better leadership position to tell stories from a female perspective instead of from the male gaze.”