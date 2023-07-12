Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are a perfect match.

ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman recently sat down with the British singer-songwriter, who talked about her marriage to the “Thor: Ragnarok” director and actor.

Discussing the sense of humour in her music videos, Ora said, “People think Taika is funny, but I’m funny.”

She added, “I mean, I get it. He’s made a whole career out of it. But like, I do really appreciate him for bringing out my confidence a bit more.”

Ora and Waititi tied the knot in August 2022 after dating for several years, and according to the singer, along with the romance, they share a creative bond, including showing him her music videos.

“You know what’s great? We were friends before this. In his words, he likes to say we were friends before we decided to ruin it all,” she said. “But the point is, we always had that bond of creativity, you know, as friends. And we were always in the same taste realm, like humour-wise and just film-wise.”

She continued, “So it didn’t actually change anything. Naturally. We just sort of always had that blend. So for videos, I was like, ‘Hey, what should I do?'”

The singer also confirmed that her wedding-themed video for “You Only Love Me” was inspired by her actual wedding.

“It was definitely a spin off my wedding,” Ora said. “I knew the stories were like, ‘Did she get married?’ And it would have been a bit strange to just kind of ignore it. So I just kind of wanted to do it in my own words. And I just thought, ‘Why not make some fun out of the idea of it?’ So that’s what we did.”

The video features a number of big cameos, including Kristen Stewart, about whom Ora had nothing but kind things to say.

“To be honest, she is the most simplest, incredibly gorgeous, down to earth human,” she said. “I feel like even if I give her, like, a plum part, she’ll be happy,” adding that Stewart is “the most gorgeous person.”