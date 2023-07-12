Click to share this via email

Cordae and Noami Osaka at the 2021 Met Gala

Cordae just revealed his daughter’s name.

Over the weekend, the rapper was performing at the Calgary Stampede when he shared the name he and his girlfriend, tennis star Naomi Osaka, had chosen for their baby daughter.

“My daughter Shai was just born a couple days ago, so I dedicate this performance to my baby girl Shai,” he said. “Love you, I’m going back home.”

The name Shai comes from Hebrew and means “gift.”

A source confirmed to People earlier this week that Osaka and Cordae had welcomed their first child together.

The couple first revealed they were expecting a baby back in January, and Osaka has occasionally shared updates on Instagram about her pregnancy.

In June, they announced that the sex of their baby. Osaka and Cordae first started dating in 2019.