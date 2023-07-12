Click to share this via email

Kaley Cuoco admits she’ll be out of commission for a while.

The actress revealed in her Instagram Stories that she’s recently suffered a typed of tendonitis dubbed “mommy wrist”.

Sharing a photo of her wrist and palm in a compression brace, she wrote, “They call it ‘mommy wrist,'” along with a sticker that read, “Are You? Kidding? Me?”

Cuoco recently welcomed her first child with Tom Pelphrey earlier this year, also revealing the news via Instagram.

She elaborated with the unfortunate revelation both hands were affected.

“Did I mention it’s both hands ?!” she wrote alongside a photo of both wrists in braces. “Ouch!”

Kaley Cuoco – Photo: Instagram/@kaleycuoco

“Just me sulking feeling sorry for myself lol,” she added.

The new mother has been actively sharing her parenting journey to Instagram, keeping fans up to date with adorable photos of her baby.

