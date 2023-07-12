Britney Spears is firing back at some comments about her recent altercation with NBA player Victor Wembanyama, when she claimed she was slapped by a member of his security teams (a police investigation determined it was a bit more nuanced than that).

In a video she shared on Instagram on Wednesday, Spears cited an unnamed radio personality who said on the air that she “deserved to be smacked,” excusing what happened as security “doing their job and protecting their client.”

READ MORE: Britney Spears Shares Statement On Victor Wembanyama Incident: ‘My Reaction Was A Cry Out On All Levels’

“I’ve been with the most famous people in the world. *NSYNC at one time, girls would, like, literally throw themselves at them,” Spears declared in the video, without identifying the radio station or host who made the alleged comments.

“On my way into the place, I was knocked down by, like, three 12-year-olds trying to get my picture. My security, not one time, touched them or even came near them,” Spears continued.

She went on by stating that she “didn’t appreciate” people saying she “deserved to be hit because no woman ever deserves to be hit.”

At the time, Spears filed a police report claiming she’d been struck on the face by a member of Wembanyama’s security detail.

READ MORE: Britney Spears Slap Controversy: Cops Say Singer Was Not Hit By Victor Wembanyama’s Security, No Charges To Be Filed

According to a statement issued by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, however, CCTV footage revealed that what actually took place was that Spears inadvertently “hit herself in the face” when someone pushed her hand off Wembanyama as she reached out to grab at him.