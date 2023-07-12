Clare Crawley is a mom-to-be! The 42-year-old “Bachelorette” alum took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she and her husband, Ryan Dawkins, are expecting their first child together via surrogate.

Crawley shared the happy news alongside a video set to Brent Morgan’s version of “What Dreams Are Made Of.”

In the clip, Crawley smiles as she walks outside with a laundry basket to hang up clothes and kiss her husband. As the couple embraces, the camera zooms out to show a hanging onesie that reads, “Worth the wait!”

“Our laundry is about to get a whole lot cuter in 2024!!” Crawley wrote alongside the video. “This TRULY is what my dreams are made of!”

“I can’t tell you how hard it has been to hold this secret in, as I’ve shared the last 10 years of my life with you all!” she continued. “This is one journey though that Ryan and I have been keeping close to our hearts as we navigated the uncertain world of IVF and all that comes with it up until this point. I can’t wait to share it all with you soon what it’s been like for us, and until then, we are so incredibly grateful to @eggwhisperer for making miracles happen!”

Crawley ended her post by sharing, “Baby Dawkins will be arriving via our amazing angel surrogate, in January 2024!!”

It’s the first child for Crawley and the third for Dawkins, who has two daughters from a previous relationship.

Crawley and Dawkins became acquainted via social media amid her on-and-off relationship with Dale Moss, whom she got engaged to on her season of “The Bachelorette” in 2020. When Crawley and Moss’ relationship came to an end in 2021, Dawkins reached out to the reality star immediately.

They went Instagram official in September 2022, a year into their relationship. The pair announced their engagement one month later.

In February, Crawley and Dawkins got married in Sacramento, California. The former Bachelorette later said her big day was “the most perfect wedding.”

