One of the more successful Disney Channel film franchises was “Cheetah Girls”, in which Raven-Symoné, Sabrina Byran, Adrienne Bailon and Kiely Williams starred as an aspiring pop group.

Howver, in a new interview with “We Said What We Said With Rickey and Denzel”, Bailon revealed that the original cast initially included Solange Knowles, younger sister of Beyoncé.

“I got the role and at the time, I was told that that the other girls that were chosen were Raven-Symoné as Galleria, Sabrina Bryan as Dorinda, myself as Chanel, and Solange as Aqua,” Bailon explained, as reported by Page Six.

According to Bailon, “it was supposed to be Solange and originally she was supposed to be Aqua.”

However, she recalled that Kiely Williams was cast in the role after Knowles “ended up not doing the film… at the last minute… for whatever reason.”

At the time, Bailon and Williams were members of the girl group 3LW. “I remember I was in dance rehearsal with [our girl group] 3LW and we got a phone call that said, ‘Is there any way that Kiely could jump into the role for Aqua?’” she added.