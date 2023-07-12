After 27 years of marriage, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky hit a rocky road in their relationship. After rumours of a divorce began circulating on July 3, the couple released a joint statement saying “any claims regarding divorcing are untrue.” However, they admitted that they’ve “had a rough year” and that they will continue “to work through our issues privately.”

Kyle Richards is clapping back at a critic who sniped that a series of sweet family photos she shared on Instagram were actually intended to do “damage control” in the midst of her separation from husband Mauricio Umansky.

This week, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum shared an array of family photos, including her children, sister Kathy Hilton, and others.

One of Richards’ followers left a snarky comment, writing, “we love ‘damage control’ Kyle,” along with a laughing-until-you-cry emoji.

Richards, however, wasn’t having it, and fired back by writing, “if y’all like to read into ever little crumb, read into this,” completing the message with an emoji of her own: of an extended middle finger.

“Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family,” a source said.

The pair later released a joint statement addressing the separation. “In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue,” Richards shared on her Instagram. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”

The same statement, which Umansky also shared on his Instagram, continued: “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”