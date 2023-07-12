Tom Sandoval’s cheating with Raquel Leviss may have wrecked his relationship with now-ex Ariana Madix, but it sure didn’t hurt when it came to this year’s Emmy nominations.

The Bravo reality hit, which focused on the so-called Scandoval in its 10th season, received an Emmy nomination on Wednesday, in the unstructured reality category.

This marks the series’ first ever nomination in its 10-season history.

Meanwhile, it’s also the first time a series springing from the “Real Housewives” franchise has earned an Emmy nomination, given that “Vanderpump Rules” is essentially star Lisa Vanderpump’s spinoff from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”.