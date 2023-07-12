Food and family have always been two central pillars in the life of Cardi B, and she opens up about both in a new interview with InStyle.

As she told the magazine, when she was just a child she loved to watch her grandmother in the kitchen.

“My grandma makes the best sancocho. We only have it on special occasions,” she said, referring to the stew-like soup popular in her parents’ lands (her father hails from the Dominican Republic, while her mother comes from Trinidad and Tobago). “Oh! I can just dream about it right now.”

Gathering the family together for meals is a tradition she’s replicating now that she has children.

“I make sure my kids are constantly around family and I bring them back home with me to the Bronx,” she shared.

“My kids knowing their grandparents and the community I grew up in is an important part of their identity,” she continued.

“My favourite memory is eating together as a family. There are a lot of personalities at the table. I want my kids to know how important these moments are, being with family, and to cherish them,” she added.